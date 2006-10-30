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Poster of Tell No One
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Tell No One
7.3

Tell No One

, 2006
Tell No One / Ne le dis à personne
France / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Tell No One
7.3

Cast

François Cluzet
François Cluzet
Alexandre Beck
Marie-Josée Croze
Marie-Josée Croze
Margot Beck
Andre Dussollier
Andre Dussollier
Jacques Laurentin
Kristin Scott Thomas
Kristin Scott Thomas
Hélène Perkins
François Berléand
François Berléand
Eric Levkowitch
Jean Rochefort
Jean Rochefort
Gilbert Neuville
Guillaume Canet
Guillaume Canet
Nathalie Baye
Nathalie Baye
Maître Elysabeth Feldman
Marina Hands
Anne Beck
Gilles Lellouche
Gilles Lellouche
Bruno
Philippe Lefebvre
Lieutenant Philippe Meynard
Director Guillaume Canet
Writer Harlan Coben, Philippe Lefebvre, Guillaume Canet
Composer Matthieu Chedid
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 1 November 2006
World premiere 30 October 2006
Release date
18 January 2007 Russia Вест
1 November 2007 Australia MA15+
18 January 2007 Belarus
1 November 2006 Belgium 16
18 July 2008 Colombia
1 November 2006 Czechia
11 January 2008 Denmark
28 September 2007 Finland
1 November 2006 France
4 August 2008 Germany
21 February 2007 Great Britain
28 June 2007 Greece
15 June 2007 Ireland
8 February 2007 Israel
14 August 2011 Japan
18 January 2007 Kazakhstan
30 October 2008 Kuwait
24 January 2008 Lithuania
11 April 2008 Mexico
6 October 2009 Netherlands
12 October 2007 Poland
25 April 2007 Portugal
1 November 2006 Spain 16
24 August 2007 Sweden
31 August 2007 Switzerland
6 April 2007 Turkey
27 June 2008 USA
18 January 2007 Ukraine
Budget €11,700,000
Worldwide Gross $33,428,799
Production Trésor Films, EuropaCorp, M6 Films
Also known as
Ne le dis à personne, Tell No One, No le digas a nadie, Não Conte a Ninguém, No se lo digas a nadie, Al tegal'e, Berätta inte för någon, Đừng Nói Với Ai, Ei sanaakaan, Fortæl det ikke til nogen, Kein Sterbenswort, Kimseye Söyleme, Min to peis se kanenan, Não Digas a Ninguém, Nie mów nikomu, Nikomu to nepovedz, Nikomu to neříkej, Non dirlo a nessuno, Očeva tajna, Să nu spui nimănui, Senkinek egy szót se!, Tik niekam nesakyk, Μη μιλήσεις σε κανέναν, Не говори никому, Не кажи нікому, Не казвай никому, Не реци никоме, 唇を閉ざせ, 沉默獵殺, Kein Sterbenswort - Sag es niemandem!, Ne Le Dis A Personne

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Tell No One

Quotes

Bruno I owe this guy from 3 years ago. I took my kid to the hospital, all bruised up. Fuckers thought I'd beat up on him. This guy tells the cops it wasn't me, my kid's a haemophiliac. As long as he needs us, we're there, okay?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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