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About
Filmography
Éric Naggar
Éric Naggar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Éric Naggar
Éric Naggar
Éric Naggar
Date of Birth
3 December 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
(2009)
7.1
My Best Friend
(2006)
6.9
L'Ame Ideale
(2025)
Filmography
6.5
Guru
Gourou
Thriller
2025, France
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.9
L'Ame Ideale
L'Âme idéale
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2025, France
Watch trailer
Mademoiselle Holmes
Drama, Crime, Detective,
2024, France
6.7
War of the Buttons
La Nouvelle Guerre des boutons
Adventure, Family
2011, France
6.5
The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec
Extrordinary adventures of Adel
Adventure
2010, France
Watch trailer
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2009, France/Switzerland
6.8
Micmacs
Micmacs à tire-larigot
Comedy
2009, France
Watch trailer
6.1
dernier pour la route, Le
dernier pour la route, Le
Drama
2009, France
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