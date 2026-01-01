Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Éric Naggar
Éric Naggar Éric Naggar
Kinoafisha Persons Éric Naggar

Éric Naggar

Éric Naggar

Date of Birth
3 December 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie (2009)
My Best Friend 7.1
My Best Friend (2006)
L'Ame Ideale 6.9
L'Ame Ideale (2025)

Filmography

Guru 6.5
Guru Gourou
Thriller 2025, France
Watch trailer
Tickets
L'Ame Ideale 6.9
L'Ame Ideale L'Âme idéale
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2025, France
Watch trailer
Mademoiselle Holmes
Mademoiselle Holmes
Drama, Crime, Detective, 2024, France
War of the Buttons 6.7
War of the Buttons La Nouvelle Guerre des boutons
Adventure, Family 2011, France
The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec 6.5
The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec Extrordinary adventures of Adel
Adventure 2010, France
Watch trailer
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2009, France/Switzerland
Micmacs 6.8
Micmacs Micmacs à tire-larigot
Comedy 2009, France
Watch trailer
dernier pour la route, Le 6.1
dernier pour la route, Le dernier pour la route, Le
Drama 2009, France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more