ProductionLionsgate, Archer Street Productions, QI Quality International GmbH & Co. KG
Also known as
Beyond the Sea, A tengeren túlon, Anapus jūros, Beyond the Sea - Musik war sein Leben, Bobby Darin, Bobby Darin - O Amor é Eterno, Bobby Darin Biopic, Las Vegas Boy, Pera apo ti thalassa, Uma Vida sem Limite, Uma Vida sem Limites, Viņpus jūŗas, Wielkie życie, Πέρα από τη θάλασσα, Біля моря, Отвъд морето, У моря, ビヨンド the シー 夢見るように歌えば, 飛越情海
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
Bobby DarinIt's OK, I'm not gonna hurt you. Watch. My momma used to tell me a story when I was a kid that in the Middle Ages, one of the knights in King Arthur's court, he laid down his sword between himself and Guinevere, and he promised that he would never cross over to the other side.
Sandra DeeReally?
Bobby DarinI am laying down this sword between us. That's my side of the bed, and that's yours, and I will never cross over. Ever. I don't care if we don't touch for a thousand nights. Only you can cross over to my side. Only you.