Poster of Beyond the Sea
Poster of Beyond the Sea
Рейтинги
5.9 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Beyond the Sea

Beyond the Sea

Beyond the Sea 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA / Germany / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2004
Online premiere 26 February 2005
World premiere 16 November 2004
Release date
31 March 2005 Russia Вест
31 March 2005 Belarus
10 February 2005 Germany 0
16 November 2004 Great Britain
22 April 2005 Greece
31 March 2005 Kazakhstan
17 December 2004 USA
31 March 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $23,000,000
Worldwide Gross $8,447,615
Production Lionsgate, Archer Street Productions, QI Quality International GmbH & Co. KG
Also known as
Beyond the Sea, A tengeren túlon, Anapus jūros, Beyond the Sea - Musik war sein Leben, Bobby Darin, Bobby Darin - O Amor é Eterno, Bobby Darin Biopic, Las Vegas Boy, Pera apo ti thalassa, Uma Vida sem Limite, Uma Vida sem Limites, Viņpus jūŗas, Wielkie życie, Πέρα από τη θάλασσα, Біля моря, Отвъд морето, У моря, ビヨンド the シー　夢見るように歌えば, 飛越情海
Director
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey
Cast
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth
John Goodman
John Goodman
Bob Hoskins
Bob Hoskins
Brenda Blethyn
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Bobby Darin It's OK, I'm not gonna hurt you. Watch. My momma used to tell me a story when I was a kid that in the Middle Ages, one of the knights in King Arthur's court, he laid down his sword between himself and Guinevere, and he promised that he would never cross over to the other side.
Sandra Dee Really?
Bobby Darin I am laying down this sword between us. That's my side of the bed, and that's yours, and I will never cross over. Ever. I don't care if we don't touch for a thousand nights. Only you can cross over to my side. Only you.
