Boys Don't Cry Awards

Awards and nominations of Boys Don't Cry 1999

Academy Awards, USA 2000 Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999 Venice Film Festival 1999
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
