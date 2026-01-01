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Poster of A Necklace for My Beloved
6.9
Kinoafisha Films A Necklace for My Beloved
6.9

A Necklace for My Beloved

, 1971
Samkauli satrposatvis
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Necklace for My Beloved
6.9

Cast

Ramaz Giorgobiani
Nani Bregvadze
Erosi Manjgaladze
Gogi Gegechkori
Ramaz Chkhikvadze
Eteri Abzianidze
Director Tengiz Abuladze
Writer Tamaz Meliava, Akhmed Abu-Bakar, Tengiz Abuladze
Composer Nodar Gabunia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 9 September 1971
Release date
15 September 1971 USA
14 August 1972 USSR
Production Georgian-Film
Also known as
Samkauli satrposatvis, Ожерелье для моей любимой, A Necklace for My Beloved, Eine Halskette für meine Geliebte, Eine Halskette für meine Liebste, Ett halsband till min älskade, Naszyjnik dla mojej ukochanej, Nyakék kedvesemnek, Ogrlica za moju dragu, Ozherelye dlya moyey lyubimoy, Um Colar para Minha Amada, Un collier pour ma bien-aimée

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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