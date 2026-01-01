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Filmography
Anthony Heald
Anthony Heald
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony Heald
Anthony Heald
Anthony Heald
Date of Birth
25 August 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
City of New Rochelle, the United States of America
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.6
The Silence of the Lambs
(1991)
8.2
The X Files
(1993)
7.3
Red Dragon
(2002)
Filmography
6.1
Alone
Alone
Thriller
2020, USA
6.9
Accepted
Accepted
Comedy
2006, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Red Dragon
Red Dragon
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2002, USA / Germany
6.2
Proof of Life
Proof of Life
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Drama
2000, USA
6.6
8mm
8MM
Crime, Drama, Mystery
1999, Germany / USA
6.3
Deep Rising
Deep Rising
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1998, Canada
6.8
The Client
The Client
Drama, Crime, Thriller
1994, USA
8.2
The X Files
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
1993, USA
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