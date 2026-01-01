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Anthony Heald Anthony Heald
Kinoafisha Persons Anthony Heald

Anthony Heald

Anthony Heald

Date of Birth
25 August 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
City of New Rochelle, the United States of America
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Silence of the Lambs 8.6
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The X Files 8.2
The X Files (1993)
Red Dragon 7.3
Red Dragon (2002)

Filmography

Alone 6.1
Alone Alone
Thriller 2020, USA
Accepted 6.9
Accepted Accepted
Comedy 2006, USA
Watch trailer
Red Dragon 7.3
Red Dragon Red Dragon
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2002, USA / Germany
Proof of Life 6.2
Proof of Life Proof of Life
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Drama 2000, USA
8mm 6.6
8mm 8MM
Crime, Drama, Mystery 1999, Germany / USA
Deep Rising 6.3
Deep Rising Deep Rising
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1998, Canada
The Client 6.8
The Client The Client
Drama, Crime, Thriller 1994, USA
The X Files 8.2
The X Files
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 1993, USA
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