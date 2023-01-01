Menu
Twilight Movies in Order
Twilight Movies in Order

Twilight Movies in Order

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
Romantic, Fantasy 2012, USA
6.0
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
Fantasy, Romantic 2011, USA
6.0
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Romantic, Fantasy 2010, USA
6.0
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Fantasy, Romantic 2009, USA
6.0
Twilight
Fantasy, Romantic 2008, USA
6.0
Long before "The Maze Runner," "Divergent," and other young adult franchises, Hollywood gave the world "Twilight" - the genre pioneer and one of the most romantic love stories in modern Hollywood cinema. For Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Anna Kendrick, "Twilight" served as an excellent launchpad for successful careers in film. For E.L. James, it was a source of inspiration for the equally notorious "Fifty Shades" franchise. And for many of us, it remains one of the brightest and most discussed cinematic events of the late 2000s

