Long before "The Maze Runner," "Divergent," and other young adult franchises, Hollywood gave the world "Twilight" - the genre pioneer and one of the most romantic love stories in modern Hollywood cinema. For Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Anna Kendrick, "Twilight" served as an excellent launchpad for successful careers in film. For E.L. James, it was a source of inspiration for the equally notorious "Fifty Shades" franchise. And for many of us, it remains one of the brightest and most discussed cinematic events of the late 2000s