Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Marc Shaiman
Marc Shaiman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marc Shaiman
Marc Shaiman
Marc Shaiman
Date of Birth
22 October 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.3
From the Earth to the Moon
(1998)
8.3
South Park
(1997)
8.2
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2023
2022
2018
2016
2014
2012
2010
2007
2005
2003
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
All
38
Films
36
TV Shows
2
Composer
38
Actor
2
8.2
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Biography, Documentary
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Bros
Bros
Comedy, Romantic
2022, USA
6.9
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Poppins Returns
Musical, Family
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
LBJ
LBJ
Drama, Biography
2016, USA
5.5
And So It Goes
And So It Goes
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6
Parental Guidance
Parental Guidance
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
The Magic of Belle Isle
Magic of Belle Isle
Drama, Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Flipped
Flipped
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Hairspray
Hairspray
Musical, Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
7.4
The Bucket List
The Bucket List
Adventure, Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
Watch trailer
6
Rumor Has It...
Rumor Has It...
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2005, USA / Australia
6.4
Down with Love
Down with Love
Comedy, Romantic
2003, USA / Germany
5.7
Alex & Emma
Alex & Emma
Comedy
2003, USA
6.9
The Kid
The Kid
Family, Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2000, USA
6.5
The Out-of-Towners
The Out-of-towners
Comedy
1999, USA
7.7
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut
Animation, Musical, Comedy
1999, USA
6
The Story of Us
The Story of Us
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1999, USA
8.3
From the Earth to the Moon
Drama, Action, Thriller
1998, USA
7.4
Simon Birch
Simon Birch
Comedy, Drama
1998, USA
7.4
Patch Adams
Patch Adams
Comedy, Drama
1998, USA
8.3
South Park
Comedy
1997, USA
6.3
George of the Jungle
George of the Jungle
Adventure, Romantic, Comedy, Family
1997, USA
6.4
In & Out
In & Out
Comedy
1997, USA
7.4
The First Wives Club
The First Wives Club
Comedy
1996, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree