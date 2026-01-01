Menu
Marc Shaiman

Marc Shaiman

Date of Birth
22 October 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

From the Earth to the Moon 8.3
From the Earth to the Moon (1998)
South Park 8.3
South Park (1997)
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life 8.2
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life 8.2
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Biography, Documentary 2023, USA
Bros 6.1
Bros Bros
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA
Mary Poppins Returns 6.9
Mary Poppins Returns Mary Poppins Returns
Musical, Family 2018, USA
LBJ 6.5
LBJ LBJ
Drama, Biography 2016, USA
And So It Goes 5.5
And So It Goes And So It Goes
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2014, USA
Parental Guidance 6
Parental Guidance Parental Guidance
Comedy 2012, USA
The Magic of Belle Isle 7.8
The Magic of Belle Isle Magic of Belle Isle
Drama, Comedy 2012, USA
Flipped 7.9
Flipped Flipped
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2010, USA
Hairspray 6.8
Hairspray Hairspray
Musical, Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
The Bucket List 7.4
The Bucket List The Bucket List
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
Rumor Has It... 6
Rumor Has It... Rumor Has It...
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2005, USA / Australia
Down with Love 6.4
Down with Love Down with Love
Comedy, Romantic 2003, USA / Germany
Alex & Emma 5.7
Alex & Emma Alex & Emma
Comedy 2003, USA
The Kid 6.9
The Kid The Kid
Family, Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2000, USA
The Out-of-Towners 6.5
The Out-of-Towners The Out-of-towners
Comedy 1999, USA
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut 7.7
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut
Animation, Musical, Comedy 1999, USA
The Story of Us 6
The Story of Us The Story of Us
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1999, USA
From the Earth to the Moon 8.3
From the Earth to the Moon
Drama, Action, Thriller 1998, USA
Simon Birch 7.4
Simon Birch Simon Birch
Comedy, Drama 1998, USA
Patch Adams 7.4
Patch Adams Patch Adams
Comedy, Drama 1998, USA
South Park 8.3
South Park
Comedy 1997, USA
George of the Jungle 6.3
George of the Jungle George of the Jungle
Adventure, Romantic, Comedy, Family 1997, USA
In & Out 6.4
In & Out In & Out
Comedy 1997, USA
The First Wives Club 7.4
The First Wives Club The First Wives Club
Comedy 1996, USA
