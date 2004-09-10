ProductionInDigEnt (Independent Digital Entertainment), Reverse Angle Production, Wim Wenders Stiftung
Also known as
Land of Plenty, A bőség földje, Angst and Alienation in America, Bolluk ülkesi, Kraina obfitości, La terra dell'abbondanza, Medo e Obsessão, Runsauden maa, Terra da Abundância, Terre d'abondance, Tierra de abundancia, Untitled Wim Wenders Project, Η γη της Επαγγελίας, Земля изобилия, ランド・オブ・プレンティ, Land of Plenty - Auf der Suche nach Wahrheit, 랜드 오브 플렌티
Film rating
6.2
Rate10 votes
6.4IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023
Quotes
PaulThey're trying to destroy our country. They're trying to infect us. I'm not going to let them.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.