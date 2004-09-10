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Poster of Land of Plenty
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Land of Plenty
6.2

Land of Plenty

, 2004
Land of Plenty
USA, Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Land of Plenty
6.2

Synopsis

A drama that investigates anxiety and disillusionment in America.

Cast

Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Lana
Richard Edson
Jimmy
Burt Young
Sherman
Yuri Elvin
Officer Elvin
Rhonda Stubbins White
Dee Dee
Gloria Stuart
Gloria Stuart
Jeris Lee Poindexter
Charles
Bernard White
Bernard White
Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce
Henry
John Diehl
Paul
Shaun Toub
Shaun Toub
Hassan
Victoria Thomas
News Reporter
Director Wim Wenders
Writer Scott Derrickson, Michael Meredith, Wim Wenders
Composer Nackt, Thom
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 27 January 2005
World premiere 10 September 2004
Release date
8 December 2005 Russia Кино без границ 16+
22 September 2004 France
8 December 2005 Kazakhstan
10 September 2004 USA
8 December 2005 Ukraine
Production InDigEnt (Independent Digital Entertainment), Reverse Angle Production, Wim Wenders Stiftung
Also known as
Land of Plenty, A bőség földje, Angst and Alienation in America, Bolluk ülkesi, Kraina obfitości, La terra dell'abbondanza, Medo e Obsessão, Runsauden maa, Terra da Abundância, Terre d'abondance, Tierra de abundancia, Untitled Wim Wenders Project, Η γη της Επαγγελίας, Земля изобилия, ランド・オブ・プレンティ, Land of Plenty - Auf der Suche nach Wahrheit, 랜드 오브 플렌티

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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