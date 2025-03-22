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Larisa Golubkina
Larisa Golubkina Larisa Golubkina
Kinoafisha Persons Larisa Golubkina

Larisa Golubkina

Larisa Golubkina

Date of Birth
9 March 1940
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
22 March 2025
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Moscow, Soviet Union
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow 7.7
Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow (1970)
Liberation: The Last Assault 7.7
Liberation: The Last Assault (1971)
Liberation: Breakthrough 7.5
Liberation: Breakthrough (1968)

Filmography

Three Men in a Boat 7
Three Men in a Boat Troe v lodke, ne schitaya sobaki
Comedy, Musical 1979, USSR
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Liberation: The Last Assault 7.7
Liberation: The Last Assault Osvobozhdenie: Posledniy shturm
Drama, War 1971, USSR / Poland / East Germany / Italy
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Liberation: The Battle of Berlin 7.4
Liberation: The Battle of Berlin Osvobozhdenie: Bitva za Berlin
History, War 1971, USSR / East Germany / Poland / Italy / Yugoslavia
Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow 7.7
Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow Osvobozhdenie: Napravlenie glavnogo udara
Drama, War 1970, USSR / East Germany / Poland / Italy
Liberation: The Fire Bulge 7.2
Liberation: The Fire Bulge Osvobozhdenie: Ognennaya duga
History, War, Drama 1969, USSR / East Germany / Poland / Italy
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Liberation: Breakthrough 7.5
Liberation: Breakthrough Osvobozhdenie: Proryv
War, Drama 1968, USSR / East Germany / Yugoslavia
The Tale of Tsar Saltan 7.5
The Tale of Tsar Saltan Skazka o tsare Saltane
Fairy Tale, Family 1966, USSR
Give me a complaints book 7
Give me a complaints book Dayte zhalobnuyu knigu
Comedy 1965, USSR
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