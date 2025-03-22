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About
Filmography
Larisa Golubkina
Larisa Golubkina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larisa Golubkina
Larisa Golubkina
Larisa Golubkina
Date of Birth
9 March 1940
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
22 March 2025
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Moscow, Soviet Union
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow
(1970)
7.7
Liberation: The Last Assault
(1971)
7.5
Liberation: Breakthrough
(1968)
Filmography
7
Three Men in a Boat
Troe v lodke, ne schitaya sobaki
Comedy, Musical
1979, USSR
Watch trailer
7.7
Liberation: The Last Assault
Osvobozhdenie: Posledniy shturm
Drama, War
1971, USSR / Poland / East Germany / Italy
Watch trailer
7.4
Liberation: The Battle of Berlin
Osvobozhdenie: Bitva za Berlin
History, War
1971, USSR / East Germany / Poland / Italy / Yugoslavia
7.7
Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow
Osvobozhdenie: Napravlenie glavnogo udara
Drama, War
1970, USSR / East Germany / Poland / Italy
7.2
Liberation: The Fire Bulge
Osvobozhdenie: Ognennaya duga
History, War, Drama
1969, USSR / East Germany / Poland / Italy
Watch trailer
7.5
Liberation: Breakthrough
Osvobozhdenie: Proryv
War, Drama
1968, USSR / East Germany / Yugoslavia
7.5
The Tale of Tsar Saltan
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Fairy Tale, Family
1966, USSR
7
Give me a complaints book
Dayte zhalobnuyu knigu
Comedy
1965, USSR
Watch trailer
Tickets
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