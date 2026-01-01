Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria Conchita Alonso
Maria Conchita Alonso
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Conchita Alonso
Maria Conchita Alonso
Maria Conchita Alonso
Date of Birth
29 June 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.1
The Running Man
(1987)
6.9
The House of the Spirits
(1993)
6.8
Predator 2
(1990)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2019
2017
2012
2011
2009
2008
2006
2002
1993
1990
1988
1987
1984
All
16
Films
15
TV Shows
1
Actress
16
4
Kill Em All 2
Kill Em All 2
Action
2024, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
4.4
The I-Land
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Detective
2019, USA
4.3
Kill 'Em All
Kill 'Em All
Action, Crime, Mystery
2017, USA
5.1
The Lords of Salem
The Lords of Salem
Horror
2012, USA
Watch trailer
3.4
Without Men
Without Men
Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Spread
Spread
Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
3.8
Wolf Moon
Dark Moon Rising
Crime, Horror, Romantic
2009, USA
6.4
The Art of Travel
The Art of Travel
Adventure
2008, USA
5.7
Material Girls
Marerial girls
Comedy, Romantic
2006, USA
4.4
Heart of America
Heart of America
Drama
2002, Germany / Canada
6.9
The House of the Spirits
The House of the Spirits
Drama, Romantic
1993, Portugal / Germany / Denmark / USA / France
6.8
Predator 2
Predator 2
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
1990, USA
6.7
Colors
Colors
Drama, Crime
1988, USA
7.1
The Running Man
The Running Man
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
1987, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Moscow on the Hudson
Moscow on the Hudson
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1984, USA
5.8
Fear City
Fear City
Crime, Drama, Detective
1984, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree