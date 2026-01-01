Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maria Conchita Alonso
Maria Conchita Alonso Maria Conchita Alonso
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Conchita Alonso

Maria Conchita Alonso

Maria Conchita Alonso

Date of Birth
29 June 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Running Man 7.1
The Running Man (1987)
The House of the Spirits 6.9
The House of the Spirits (1993)
Predator 2 6.8
Predator 2 (1990)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kill Em All 2 4
Kill Em All 2 Kill Em All 2
Action 2024, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
The I-Land 4.4
The I-Land
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Detective 2019, USA
Kill 'Em All 4.3
Kill 'Em All Kill 'Em All
Action, Crime, Mystery 2017, USA
The Lords of Salem 5.1
The Lords of Salem The Lords of Salem
Horror 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Without Men 3.4
Without Men Without Men
Comedy 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Spread 6.7
Spread Spread
Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Wolf Moon 3.8
Wolf Moon Dark Moon Rising
Crime, Horror, Romantic 2009, USA
The Art of Travel 6.4
The Art of Travel The Art of Travel
Adventure 2008, USA
Material Girls 5.7
Material Girls Marerial girls
Comedy, Romantic 2006, USA
Heart of America 4.4
Heart of America Heart of America
Drama 2002, Germany / Canada
The House of the Spirits 6.9
The House of the Spirits The House of the Spirits
Drama, Romantic 1993, Portugal / Germany / Denmark / USA / France
Predator 2 6.8
Predator 2 Predator 2
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 1990, USA
Colors 6.7
Colors Colors
Drama, Crime 1988, USA
The Running Man 7.1
The Running Man The Running Man
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 1987, USA
Watch trailer
Moscow on the Hudson 6.5
Moscow on the Hudson Moscow on the Hudson
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1984, USA
Fear City 5.8
Fear City Fear City
Crime, Drama, Detective 1984, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more