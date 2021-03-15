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Yaphet Kotto
Yaphet Kotto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yaphet Kotto
Yaphet Kotto
Yaphet Kotto
Date of Birth
15 November 1939
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
15 March 2021
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Height
190 cm (6 ft 3 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.3
Alien
(1979)
7.7
Brubaker
(1980)
7.5
Midnight Run
(1988)
Filmography
3.4
Witless Protection
Witless Protection
Comedy, Crime
2008, USA
5.3
Two If by Sea
Two If By Sea
Romantic, Comedy
1996, USA
5.9
The Puppet Masters
The Puppet Masters
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1994, USA
4.7
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
Fantasy, Horror
1991, USA
7.5
Midnight Run
Midnight Run
Comedy, Action, Adventure, Thriller, Crime
1988, USA
7.1
The Running Man
The Running Man
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
1987, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Warning Sign
Warning Sign
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1985, USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
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