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Yaphet Kotto
Yaphet Kotto Yaphet Kotto
Kinoafisha Persons Yaphet Kotto

Yaphet Kotto

Yaphet Kotto

Date of Birth
15 November 1939
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
15 March 2021
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Height
190 cm (6 ft 3 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Alien 8.3
Alien (1979)
Brubaker 7.7
Brubaker (1980)
Midnight Run 7.5
Midnight Run (1988)

Filmography

Witless Protection 3.4
Witless Protection Witless Protection
Comedy, Crime 2008, USA
Two If by Sea 5.3
Two If by Sea Two If By Sea
Romantic, Comedy 1996, USA
The Puppet Masters 5.9
The Puppet Masters The Puppet Masters
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1994, USA
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare 4.7
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
Fantasy, Horror 1991, USA
Midnight Run 7.5
Midnight Run Midnight Run
Comedy, Action, Adventure, Thriller, Crime 1988, USA
The Running Man 7.1
The Running Man The Running Man
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 1987, USA
Watch trailer
Warning Sign 6.1
Warning Sign Warning Sign
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1985, USA
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
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