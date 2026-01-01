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About
Filmography
Natacha Koutchoumov
Natacha Koutchoumov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natacha Koutchoumov
Natacha Koutchoumov
Natacha Koutchoumov
Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.6
My Life as a Zucchini
(2016)
6.8
Pas de panique
(2006)
6.3
Another Man
(2008)
Filmography
7.6
My Life as a Zucchini
Ma vie de Courgette
Animation, Family, Drama
2016, Switzerland / France
Watch trailer
6.3
Another Man
Un autre homme
Drama
2008, Switzerland
6.8
Pas de panique
Pas de panique
Comedy
2006, Switzerland / France
5.7
Garçon stupide
Stupid Boy / Garçon stupide
Drama, Comedy
2004, France / Switzerland
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