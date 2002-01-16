Menu
Poster of Fiore delle mille e una notte, Il
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.6
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Fiore delle mille e una notte, Il

Fiore delle mille e una notte, Il

Fiore delle mille e una notte, Il 18+
Country Italy / France
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 20 May 1974
Release date
16 January 2002 Czechia 15+
14 August 1974 France 16
29 August 1975 Germany
2 April 1987 Hungary 18
20 June 1974 Italy VM18
27 July 1980 USA
MPAA NC-17
Worldwide Gross $755
Production Produzioni Europee Associate (PEA), Les Productions Artistes Associés
Also known as
Il fiore delle mille e una notte, Arabian Nights, Las mil y una noches, As Mil e Uma Noites, Erotische Geschichten aus 1001 Nacht, 一千零一夜, 1001 gece masalları, 1001 Natt, 1001 νύχτες, A Thousand and One Nights, Arabiske netter, Arabské noci, Az ezeregyéjszaka virágai, Cvet tisoc in ene noci, De duizend en één nacht, Đêm Ả Rập, Floarea celor o mie și una de nopți, Flower of the Arabian Nights, Kwiat 1001 nocy, Kwiat tysiąca i jednej nocy, Kytica z tisíc a jednej noci, Kytice z tisíce a jedné noci, Les mil i una nits, Les Mille et Une Nuits, Tuhannen ja yhden yön tarinoita, Tuhat ja yksi yötä, Tūkstančio ir vienos nakties gėlė, Tusen och en natt, Tusen og en natt, Tusind og en nat, Χίλιες και μία νύχτες, Квітка 1001 ночі, Квітка тисяча й однієї ночі, Цветок тысяча и одной ночи, Цветът на 1001 нощ, 아라비안 나이트, アラビアンナイト, 帕索里尼生命三部曲之一千零一夜, 阿拉伯之夜
Director
Pier Paolo Pasolini
Pier Paolo Pasolini
Cast
Ninetto Davoli
Ninetto Davoli
Franco Citti
Tessa Bouché
Margareth Clémenti
Ines Pellegrini
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Fiore delle mille e una notte, Il
The Decameron 7.0
The Decameron (1971)
The Canterbury Tales 6.4
The Canterbury Tales (1971)
Peur(s) du noir 6.1
Peur(s) du noir (2007)
5.7
Garçon stupide (2004)
Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom 5.9
Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom (1975)
12 dicembre 6.7
12 dicembre (1972)
Medea 7.2
Medea (1970)
Pigsty 6.7
Pigsty (1969)
Teorema 7.1
Teorema (1968)
Oedipus Rex 7.3
Oedipus Rex (1967)
The Gospel According to St. Matthew 7.7
The Gospel According to St. Matthew (1964)
Mamma Roma 7.9
Mamma Roma (1962)

6.7
6.6 IMDb
