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Lionel Baier
Lionel Baier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lionel Baier
Lionel Baier
Lionel Baier
Date of Birth
13 December 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Ricardo and the Painting
(2023)
7.1
Le vénérable W.
(2017)
6.5
The Path of Excellence
(2023)
Filmography
6.2
The Safe House
La cache
Comedy, Drama
2025, France / Luxembourg / Switzerland
6.1
Dog on Trial
Le procès du chien
Comedy
2024, France / Switzerland
Watch trailer
7.6
Ricardo and the Painting
Ricardo et la peinture
Biography, Documentary
2023, France / Switzerland
6.5
The Path of Excellence
La voie royale
Drama
2023, France / Switzerland
5.3
Particles
Les Particules
Drama
2019, France / Switzerland
7.1
Le vénérable W.
Le vénérable W.
Documentary
2017, France / Switzerland
6.3
Another Man
Un autre homme
Drama
2008, Switzerland
5.7
Garçon stupide
Stupid Boy / Garçon stupide
Drama, Comedy
2004, France / Switzerland
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