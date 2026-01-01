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Lionel Baier Lionel Baier
Kinoafisha Persons Lionel Baier

Lionel Baier

Lionel Baier

Date of Birth
13 December 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Ricardo and the Painting 7.6
Ricardo and the Painting (2023)
Le vénérable W. 7.1
Le vénérable W. (2017)
The Path of Excellence 6.5
The Path of Excellence (2023)

Filmography

The Safe House 6.2
The Safe House La cache
Comedy, Drama 2025, France / Luxembourg / Switzerland
Dog on Trial 6.1
Dog on Trial Le procès du chien
Comedy 2024, France / Switzerland
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Ricardo and the Painting 7.6
Ricardo and the Painting Ricardo et la peinture
Biography, Documentary 2023, France / Switzerland
The Path of Excellence 6.5
The Path of Excellence La voie royale
Drama 2023, France / Switzerland
5.3
Particles Les Particules
Drama 2019, France / Switzerland
Le vénérable W. 7.1
Le vénérable W. Le vénérable W.
Documentary 2017, France / Switzerland
Another Man 6.3
Another Man Un autre homme
Drama 2008, Switzerland
5.7
Garçon stupide Stupid Boy / Garçon stupide
Drama, Comedy 2004, France / Switzerland
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