7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.4
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Everything Is Illuminated

Everything Is Illuminated

Everything Is Illuminated 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 25 November 2005
World premiere 3 September 2005
Release date
3 September 2005 Russia 16+
16 December 2005 Austria
14 December 2005 France
15 December 2005 Germany
11 November 2005 Italy
3 September 2005 Kazakhstan
5 September 2005 Norway 15
4 November 2005 Portugal
5 September 2005 Sweden 11
16 September 2005 USA
3 September 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,601,974
Production Warner Independent Pictures (WIP), Telegraph Films, Big Beach
Also known as
Everything Is Illuminated, Alles ist erleuchtet, Todo está iluminado, Tout est illuminé, Una vida iluminada, Allt är upplyst, Está Tudo Iluminado, Kaikki valaistuu, Minden vilángol, Naprosto osvětleno, Nepaprasta kelione, Ogni cosa è illuminata, Phơi Bày Sự Thật, Sve je rasvijetljeno, Svetlost iz prošlosti, The Collector, Uma Vida Iluminada, Všetko je osvetlené, Wszystko jest iluminacją, Όλα είναι φωτισμένα, І все освітилося, Свет вокруг, Светлината на миналото, 一切都鳥了, 僕の大事なコレクション
Director
Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber
Cast
Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood
Eugene Hütz
Jonathan Safran Foer
Jana Hrabetova
Stephen Samudovsky
7.7
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Alex I have reflected many times upon our rigid search. It has shown me that everything is illuminated in the light of the past. It is always along the side of us, on the inside, looking out. Like you say, inside out. Jonathan, in this way, I will always be along the side of your life. And you will always be along the side of mine.
