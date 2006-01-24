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Poster of Wristcutters: A Love Story
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Wristcutters: A Love Story
7.6

Wristcutters: A Love Story

, 2006
Wristcutters: A Love Story
USA, Great Britain / Fantasy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Wristcutters: A Love Story
7.6

Cast

Patrick Fugit
Patrick Fugit
Shannyn Sossamon
Shannyn Sossamon
Tom Waits
Tom Waits
Leslie Bibb
Leslie Bibb
John Hawkes
John Hawkes
Mikal P. Lazarev
Director Goran Dukić
Writer Etgar Keret, Goran Dukić
Composer Bobby Johnston
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 24 January 2006
Release date
24 January 2006 Russia 16+
2 November 2007 Germany
24 January 2006 Kazakhstan
24 January 2006 USA
24 January 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $454,026
Production No Matter Pictures, Crispy Films, Adam Sherman
Also known as
Wristcutters: A Love Story, Bilek Kesenler: Bir Aşk Hikayesi, Csuklónyiszálók, Dragoste după moarte, Enesetapjad: Armastuse lugu, Kamikaze Pizza, Paixão Suicida, Pasión suicida, Petits suicides entre amis, Picerija Kamikaze, Pizzeria Kamikaze, Pizzerija Kamikaze, Tamten świat samobójców, Wristcutters - A Love Story, Wristcutters - Una historia de amor, Wristcutters - Una storia d'amore, Zia & Désirée, Самоубийцы: История любви, 蠢愛三人行

Film rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Wristcutters: A Love Story

Quotes

Kneller Once upon a time there was a crooked tree and a straight tree. And they grew next to each other. And every day the straight tree would look at the crooked tree and he would say, "You're crooked. You've always been crooked and you'll continue to be crooked. But look at me! Look at me!" said the straight tree. He said, "I'm tall and I'm straight." And then one day the lumberjacks came into the forest and looked around, and the manager in charge said, "Cut all the straight trees." And that crooked tree is still there to this day, growing strong and growing strange.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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