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About
Massy Tadjedin
Massy Tadjedin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Massy Tadjedin
Massy Tadjedin
Massy Tadjedin
Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Popular Films
7.4
The Jacket
(2005)
7.1
Last Night
(2010)
Filmography
7.1
Last Night
Last Night
Drama, Romantic
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
The Jacket
The Jacket
Thriller
2005, USA / Germany
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