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Massy Tadjedin Massy Tadjedin
Kinoafisha Persons Massy Tadjedin

Massy Tadjedin

Massy Tadjedin

Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer

Popular Films

The Jacket 7.4
The Jacket (2005)
Last Night 7.1
Last Night (2010)

Filmography

Last Night 7.1
Last Night Last Night
Drama, Romantic 2010, USA
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The Jacket 7.4
The Jacket The Jacket
Thriller 2005, USA / Germany
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