Andrei Mironov

Date of Birth
8 March 1941
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
16 August 1987
Popular Films
8.4
The Diamond Arm
(1968)
8.2
The Twelve Chairs
(1976)
8.1
An Ordinary Miracle
(1978)
Filmography
7.9
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines
Chelovek s bulvara Kaputsinov
Comedy, Romantic, Musical, Western
1987, USSR
6.1
The Pathfinder
Sledopyt
Romantic, Adventure
1987, USSR
7.8
My Friend Ivan Lapshin
Moy drug Ivan Lapshin
Drama
1984, USSR
6.5
The Blonde Around the Corner
Blondinka za uglom
Romantic, Comedy
1984, USSR
8
The Story of Voyages
Skazka stranstviy
Adventure, Fantasy
1983, Czechoslovakia / USSR / Romania
6.3
Be my husband
Budte moim muzhem
Comedy
1981, USSR
6.8
The Appointment
Naznacheniye
Comedy
1980, USSR
7
Three Men in a Boat
Troe v lodke, ne schitaya sobaki
Comedy, Musical
1979, USSR
7.8
Faratyev's Fantasies
Fantazii Faryateva
Drama, Comedy
1979, USSR
8.1
An Ordinary Miracle
Obyknovennoe chudo
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale
1978, USSR
8.2
The Twelve Chairs
12 stulev
Comedy, Detective
1976, USSR
6.9
Heavenly Swallows
Nebesnye lastochki
Musical, Drama, Comedy
1976, USSR
7.6
Blue Puppy
Blue Puppy
Short, Animation
1976, USSR
Priklyucheniya kota Leopolda
Comedy, Children's
1975, USSR
7.2
The Straw Hat
Solomennaya shlyapka
Romantic, Comedy
1975, USSR
7
Lev Gurych Sinichkin
Lev Gurych Sinichkin
Comedy, Musical
1974, USSR
7.7
Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia
Neveroyatnye priklyucheniya italyantsev v Rossii
Comedy, Adventure
1973, USSR
7.3
Novyye priklyucheniya Doni i Mikki
Novyye priklyucheniya Doni i Mikki
Comedy, Family
1973, USSR
7.1
Property of the Republic
Dostoyanie respubliki
Crime
1971, USSR
5.3
Derzhis za oblaka
Derzhis za oblaka
Adventure, Romantic
1971, USSR / Hungary
7.4
Shadow
Ten
Fantasy, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1971, USSR
7.4
Family Happiness
Semeynoe schaste
Drama
1969, USSR
8.4
The Diamond Arm
Brilliantovaya ruka
Comedy, Adventure, Crime
1968, USSR
7.1
To love
Lyubit...
Romantic, Drama
1968, USSR
