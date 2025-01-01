Andrei Mironov

Menu
Date of Birth
8 March 1941
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
16 August 1987

Popular Films

The Diamond Arm 8.4
The Diamond Arm (1968)
The Twelve Chairs 8.2
The Twelve Chairs (1976)
An Ordinary Miracle 8.1
An Ordinary Miracle (1978)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 29 Films 28 TV Shows 1 Actor 29
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines 7.9
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines Chelovek s bulvara Kaputsinov
Comedy, Romantic, Musical, Western 1987, USSR
The Pathfinder 6.1
The Pathfinder Sledopyt
Romantic, Adventure 1987, USSR
My Friend Ivan Lapshin 7.8
My Friend Ivan Lapshin Moy drug Ivan Lapshin
Drama 1984, USSR
The Blonde Around the Corner 6.5
The Blonde Around the Corner Blondinka za uglom
Romantic, Comedy 1984, USSR
The Story of Voyages 8
The Story of Voyages Skazka stranstviy
Adventure, Fantasy 1983, Czechoslovakia / USSR / Romania
Be my husband 6.3
Be my husband Budte moim muzhem
Comedy 1981, USSR
The Appointment 6.8
The Appointment Naznacheniye
Comedy 1980, USSR
Three Men in a Boat 7
Three Men in a Boat Troe v lodke, ne schitaya sobaki
Comedy, Musical 1979, USSR
Faratyev's Fantasies 7.8
Faratyev's Fantasies Fantazii Faryateva
Drama, Comedy 1979, USSR
An Ordinary Miracle 8.1
An Ordinary Miracle Obyknovennoe chudo
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale 1978, USSR
The Twelve Chairs 8.2
The Twelve Chairs 12 stulev
Comedy, Detective 1976, USSR
Heavenly Swallows 6.9
Heavenly Swallows Nebesnye lastochki
Musical, Drama, Comedy 1976, USSR
Blue Puppy 7.6
Blue Puppy Blue Puppy
Short, Animation 1976, USSR
Priklyucheniya kota Leopolda
Priklyucheniya kota Leopolda
Comedy, Children's 1975, USSR
The Straw Hat 7.2
The Straw Hat Solomennaya shlyapka
Romantic, Comedy 1975, USSR
Lev Gurych Sinichkin 7
Lev Gurych Sinichkin Lev Gurych Sinichkin
Comedy, Musical 1974, USSR
Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia 7.7
Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia Neveroyatnye priklyucheniya italyantsev v Rossii
Comedy, Adventure 1973, USSR
Novyye priklyucheniya Doni i Mikki 7.3
Novyye priklyucheniya Doni i Mikki Novyye priklyucheniya Doni i Mikki
Comedy, Family 1973, USSR
Property of the Republic 7.1
Property of the Republic Dostoyanie respubliki
Crime 1971, USSR
Derzhis za oblaka 5.3
Derzhis za oblaka Derzhis za oblaka
Adventure, Romantic 1971, USSR / Hungary
Shadow 7.4
Shadow Ten
Fantasy, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1971, USSR
Family Happiness 7.4
Family Happiness Semeynoe schaste
Drama 1969, USSR
The Diamond Arm 8.4
The Diamond Arm Brilliantovaya ruka
Comedy, Adventure, Crime 1968, USSR
To love 7.1
To love Lyubit...
Romantic, Drama 1968, USSR
