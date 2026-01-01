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The Cure
4.4
The Cure
, 2026
The Cure
USA / Horror, Thriller
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The Cure
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Synopsis
An adopted 16-year-old with a mysterious illness learns her bio-tech billionaire parents are harvesting her blood for nefarious purposes.
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Cast
Samantha Cochran
David Dastmalchian
Ashley Greene
Sydney Taylor
Tyler Lawrence Gray
Alex Veadov
Director
Nancy Leopardi
Writer
Jonathan Bernstein
,
James Greer
Composer
Roy Mayorga
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
11 June 2026
Release date
11 June 2026
Russia
World Pictures
Production
Indy Entertainment, Showdown Productions, Popternative Pictures
Also known as
The Cure, Обитель зла: Мутация
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Film rating
4.4
Rate
10
votes
4.6
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