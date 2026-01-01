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Poster of The Cure
4.4
The Cure - trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Cure
4.4

The Cure

, 2026
The Cure
USA / Horror, Thriller
Trailers
Going 3
Not going 2
Poster of The Cure
4.4
Going 3
Not going 2
The Cure - trailer
The Cure  trailer

Synopsis

An adopted 16-year-old with a mysterious illness learns her bio-tech billionaire parents are harvesting her blood for nefarious purposes.

Cast

Samantha Cochran
David Dastmalchian
David Dastmalchian
Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene
Sydney Taylor
Tyler Lawrence Gray
Alex Veadov
Director Nancy Leopardi
Writer Jonathan Bernstein, James Greer
Composer Roy Mayorga
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 11 June 2026
Release date
11 June 2026 Russia World Pictures
Production Indy Entertainment, Showdown Productions, Popternative Pictures
Also known as
The Cure, Обитель зла: Мутация

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

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The Cure - trailer
The Cure Trailer
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