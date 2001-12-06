Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Volodin Aleksandr Volodin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Volodin

Aleksandr Volodin

Aleksandr Volodin

Date of Birth
10 February 1919
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
6 December 2001
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Autumn Marathon 8.1
Autumn Marathon (1979)
Tears Were Falling 7.9
Tears Were Falling (1982)
Five Evenings 7.8
Five Evenings (1979)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Blondinka 5.8
Blondinka Blondinka
Comedy, Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Another Year 5.9
Another Year Eshche odin god
Drama 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Nastya 6.9
Nastya Nastya
Mystery, Comedy 1993, Russia
Unizhennye i oskorblennye 6.6
Unizhennye i oskorblennye Unizhennye i oskorblennye
Drama, Romantic 1990, USSR
Sirano de Berzherak 7.6
Sirano de Berzherak Sirano de Berzherak
Drama 1989, USSR
Two arrows. Stone Age Detective 5.7
Two arrows. Stone Age Detective Dve strely. Detektiv kamennogo veka
Comedy, Crime 1989, USSR
Tears Were Falling 7.9
Tears Were Falling Tears Were Falling
Comedy, Drama, Fairy Tale 1982, USSR
6.3
Dulsineya Tobosskaya Dulsineya Tobosskaya
Musical 1980, USSR
The Appointment 6.8
The Appointment Naznacheniye
Comedy 1980, USSR
Do not part with your beloved 6.9
Do not part with your beloved S lyubimymi ne rasstavaytes
Drama 1979, USSR
Five Evenings 7.8
Five Evenings Pyat vecherov
Romantic, Drama 1979, USSR
Autumn Marathon 8.1
Autumn Marathon Osenniy marafon
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1979, USSR
Confusion of Feelings 6.8
Confusion of Feelings Smyatenie chuvstv
Comedy, Family, Children's 1978, USSR
Mothers and Daughters 6.9
Mothers and Daughters Dochki-materi
Drama, Romantic 1974, USSR
Magician 7.3
Magician Fokusnik
Drama, Romantic 1967, USSR
An Incident that no one noticed 6.3
An Incident that no one noticed Proisshestviye, kotorogo nikto ne zametil
Romantic 1967, USSR
Older sister 7.3
Older sister Starshaya sestra
Romantic 1966, USSR
6.9
Adventures of a Dentist Pokhozhdeniya zubnogo vracha
Comedy 1965, USSR
The Girl and the Bugler 7.2
The Girl and the Bugler Zvonyat, otkroyte dver
Family, Adventure 1965, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more