Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Volodin
Aleksandr Volodin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Volodin
Aleksandr Volodin
Aleksandr Volodin
Date of Birth
10 February 1919
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
6 December 2001
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
8.1
Autumn Marathon
(1979)
7.9
Tears Were Falling
(1982)
7.8
Five Evenings
(1979)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Children's
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2014
1993
1990
1989
1982
1980
1979
1978
1974
1967
1966
1965
All
19
Films
19
Writer
19
Director
1
5.8
Blondinka
Blondinka
Comedy, Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
5.9
Another Year
Eshche odin god
Drama
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
Nastya
Nastya
Mystery, Comedy
1993, Russia
6.6
Unizhennye i oskorblennye
Unizhennye i oskorblennye
Drama, Romantic
1990, USSR
7.6
Sirano de Berzherak
Sirano de Berzherak
Drama
1989, USSR
5.7
Two arrows. Stone Age Detective
Dve strely. Detektiv kamennogo veka
Comedy, Crime
1989, USSR
7.9
Tears Were Falling
Tears Were Falling
Comedy, Drama, Fairy Tale
1982, USSR
6.3
Dulsineya Tobosskaya
Dulsineya Tobosskaya
Musical
1980, USSR
6.8
The Appointment
Naznacheniye
Comedy
1980, USSR
6.9
Do not part with your beloved
S lyubimymi ne rasstavaytes
Drama
1979, USSR
7.8
Five Evenings
Pyat vecherov
Romantic, Drama
1979, USSR
8.1
Autumn Marathon
Osenniy marafon
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1979, USSR
6.8
Confusion of Feelings
Smyatenie chuvstv
Comedy, Family, Children's
1978, USSR
6.9
Mothers and Daughters
Dochki-materi
Drama, Romantic
1974, USSR
7.3
Magician
Fokusnik
Drama, Romantic
1967, USSR
6.3
An Incident that no one noticed
Proisshestviye, kotorogo nikto ne zametil
Romantic
1967, USSR
7.3
Older sister
Starshaya sestra
Romantic
1966, USSR
6.9
Adventures of a Dentist
Pokhozhdeniya zubnogo vracha
Comedy
1965, USSR
7.2
The Girl and the Bugler
Zvonyat, otkroyte dver
Family, Adventure
1965, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree