Allan Corduner
Date of Birth
2 April 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer

Popular Films

National Theatre Live: The Motive and the Cue 8.5
National Theatre Live: The Motive and the Cue (2024)
The Merchant of Venice 7.6
The Merchant of Venice (2004)
Topsy-Turvy 7.3
Topsy-Turvy (1999)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 15 Films 13 TV Shows 2 Actor 15
National Theatre Live: The Motive and the Cue 8.5
National Theatre Live: The Motive and the Cue National Theatre Live: The Motive and the Cue
Drama 2024, Great Britain
Abyzou 6.5
Abyzou Abyzou
Horror 2022, USA
Closer to the Moon 6.8
Closer to the Moon Closer to the Moon
Drama, Comedy 2014, Romania / USA / France / Poland / Italy
Da Vinci's Demons
Da Vinci's Demons
Drama, Horror 2013, USA
An Enemy to Die For 5.8
An Enemy to Die For En fiende att dö för
History, Thriller 2012, Sweden / Norway / Germany / Poland
A Thousand Kisses Deep 5.1
A Thousand Kisses Deep A Thousand Kisses Deep
Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Lennon Naked 5.9
Lennon Naked Lennon Naked
Biography, Drama 2010, Great Britain
Fred Claus 6.4
Fred Claus Fred Claus
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2007, USA
Simon Schama's Power of Art
Simon Schama's Power of Art
Drama, History 2006, Great Britain
The White Countess 5.8
The White Countess The White Countess
Romantic 2005, Great Britain / USA / Germany / China
De-Lovely 5.3
De-Lovely De-Lovely
Musical, Drama 2004, USA / Great Britain
The Merchant of Venice 7.6
The Merchant of Venice The Merchant of Venice
Comedy, Drama 2004, USA / Italy / Luxembourg / Great Britain
Joe Gould's Secret 6.6
Joe Gould's Secret Joe Gould's Secret
Drama 2000, USA
Topsy-Turvy 7.3
Topsy-Turvy Topsy-Turvy
Musical, Biography, Comedy, Drama 1999, Great Britain
Yentl 6.6
Yentl Yentl
Musical, Drama, Romantic 1983, Great Britain / USA
