Allan Corduner
Allan Corduner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Allan Corduner
Allan Corduner
Allan Corduner
Date of Birth
2 April 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Popular Films
8.5
National Theatre Live: The Motive and the Cue
(2024)
7.6
The Merchant of Venice
(2004)
7.3
Topsy-Turvy
(1999)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
History
Horror
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2014
2013
2012
2010
2007
2006
2005
2004
2000
1999
1983
All
15
Films
13
TV Shows
2
Actor
15
8.5
National Theatre Live: The Motive and the Cue
National Theatre Live: The Motive and the Cue
Drama
2024, Great Britain
6.5
Abyzou
Abyzou
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Closer to the Moon
Closer to the Moon
Drama, Comedy
2014, Romania / USA / France / Poland / Italy
Da Vinci's Demons
Drama, Horror
2013, USA
5.8
An Enemy to Die For
En fiende att dö för
History, Thriller
2012, Sweden / Norway / Germany / Poland
Watch trailer
5.1
A Thousand Kisses Deep
A Thousand Kisses Deep
Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.9
Lennon Naked
Lennon Naked
Biography, Drama
2010, Great Britain
6.4
Fred Claus
Fred Claus
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale
2007, USA
Simon Schama's Power of Art
Drama, History
2006, Great Britain
5.8
The White Countess
The White Countess
Romantic
2005, Great Britain / USA / Germany / China
5.3
De-Lovely
De-Lovely
Musical, Drama
2004, USA / Great Britain
7.6
The Merchant of Venice
The Merchant of Venice
Comedy, Drama
2004, USA / Italy / Luxembourg / Great Britain
6.6
Joe Gould's Secret
Joe Gould's Secret
Drama
2000, USA
7.3
Topsy-Turvy
Topsy-Turvy
Musical, Biography, Comedy, Drama
1999, Great Britain
6.6
Yentl
Yentl
Musical, Drama, Romantic
1983, Great Britain / USA
