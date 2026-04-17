The amateur music group Başıbozuklar, consisting of Serenay, Hayati, Nevra, Vural, Saki, and Halime, sets off to perform in Alaçatı. However, due to a wrong route, they unexpectedly find themselves across the border, at an American missile base in Syria. This major coordinate error plunges the group into a military mess. Not quite knowing what they're doing, but determined to survive, the crew begins searching for a way out of this foreign and dangerous environment. Moreover, they not only have to save their own lives; they must also stop a major crisis they have unknowingly triggered. Amidst chaos, misunderstandings, and numerous setbacks, this journey for the Başıbozuklar transforms from an ordinary concert into a struggle to prevent a global catastrophe.