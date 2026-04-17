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Poster of Başıbozuklar
Başıbozuklar - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Başıbozuklar

Başıbozuklar

, 2026
Başıbozuklar
Turkey / Comedy
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Başıbozuklar - trailer
Başıbozuklar  trailer

Synopsis

The amateur music group Başıbozuklar, consisting of Serenay, Hayati, Nevra, Vural, Saki, and Halime, sets off to perform in Alaçatı. However, due to a wrong route, they unexpectedly find themselves across the border, at an American missile base in Syria. This major coordinate error plunges the group into a military mess. Not quite knowing what they're doing, but determined to survive, the crew begins searching for a way out of this foreign and dangerous environment. Moreover, they not only have to save their own lives; they must also stop a major crisis they have unknowingly triggered. Amidst chaos, misunderstandings, and numerous setbacks, this journey for the Başıbozuklar transforms from an ordinary concert into a struggle to prevent a global catastrophe.
Director Hakan Algül
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026
Release date
23 April 2026 Germany
17 April 2026 Turkey

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