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Nancy Meyers
Nancy Meyers
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nancy Meyers
Nancy Meyers
Nancy Meyers
Date of Birth
8 December 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Place of Birth
Philadelphia, the United States of America
Popular Films
7.6
What Women Want
(2000)
7.5
The Intern
(2015)
7.4
The Holiday
(2006)
Filmography
Untitled Nancy Meyers Film
Untitled Nancy Meyers Film
2026, USA
6.1
Home Again
Home Again
Comedy, Romantic
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
The Intern
The Intern
Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
It's Complicated
It's Complicated
Romantic, Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
The Holiday
The Holiday
Romantic, Comedy
2006, USA
Watch trailer
7
Something's Gotta Give
Something's Gotta Give
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2003, USA
7.6
What Women Want
What Women Want
Romantic, Comedy
2000, USA
6.6
The Parent Trap
The Parent Trap
Family, Comedy, Drama
1998, USA
Show more
News about Nancy Meyers’s private life
"It’s Not a Christmas Movie": Nancy Meyers on the Legacy of 'The Holiday'
Nancy Meyers and Jude Law Reunite — Is a 'The Holiday' Sequel on the Horizon?
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