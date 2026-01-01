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Nancy Meyers
Nancy Meyers Nancy Meyers
Kinoafisha Persons Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers

Date of Birth
8 December 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Place of Birth
Philadelphia, the United States of America

Popular Films

What Women Want 7.6
What Women Want (2000)
The Intern 7.5
The Intern (2015)
The Holiday 7.4
The Holiday (2006)

Filmography

Untitled Nancy Meyers Film Untitled Nancy Meyers Film
2026, USA
Home Again 6.1
Home Again Home Again
Comedy, Romantic 2017, USA
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The Intern 7.5
The Intern The Intern
Comedy 2015, USA
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It's Complicated 7.1
It's Complicated It's Complicated
Romantic, Comedy 2009, USA
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The Holiday 7.4
The Holiday The Holiday
Romantic, Comedy 2006, USA
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Something's Gotta Give 7
Something's Gotta Give Something's Gotta Give
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2003, USA
What Women Want 7.6
What Women Want What Women Want
Romantic, Comedy 2000, USA
The Parent Trap 6.6
The Parent Trap The Parent Trap
Family, Comedy, Drama 1998, USA
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News about Nancy Meyers’s private life
"It’s Not a Christmas Movie": Nancy Meyers on the Legacy of 'The Holiday'
"It’s Not a Christmas Movie": Nancy Meyers on the Legacy of 'The Holiday'
Nancy Meyers and Jude Law Reunite — Is a 'The Holiday' Sequel on the Horizon?
Nancy Meyers and Jude Law Reunite — Is a 'The Holiday' Sequel on the Horizon?
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