Музыка из сериала «Настоящий детектив» Вся информация о сериале
True Detective (Music From the HBO Series)
True Detective (Music From the HBO Series) 14 композиций. Leonard Cohen, Lera Lynn, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, John Paul White, The Handsome Family, Alexandra Semitone, Cassandra Wilson, Bob Dylan, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Father John Misty, SI Istwa
Слушать
Lately (From the HBO Series True Detective / Series Finale Version) - Single
Lately (From the HBO Series True Detective / Series Finale Version) - Single 1 композиция. Lera Lynn
Слушать
The Angry River (feat. Father John Misty and S.I. Istwa) [Theme From the HBO Series True Detective] - Single
The Angry River (feat. Father John Misty and S.I. Istwa) [Theme From the HBO Series True Detective] - Single 1 композиция. The Hat
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Nevermind (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Leonard Cohen / Patrick Leonard 4:40
2 The Only Thing Worth Fighting For (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Lera Lynn / Roseanne Cash 3:17
3 All the Gold In California (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Nick Cave & Warren Ellis / Larry Gatlin 2:26
4 Lately (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Lera Lynn / Bob Neuwirth 3:57
5 What a Way To Go (From the HBO Series "True Detective") John Paul White 3:06
6 My Least Favorite Life (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Lera Lynn 3:30
7 Far From Any Road (From the HBO Series "True Detective") The Handsome Family / Brett Sparks 2:49
8 Risk (Demo) Alexandra Semitone / Alexandra Savior 4:00
9 Sign of the Judgment (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Cassandra Wilson 4:01
10 Rocks and Gravel (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Bob Dylan 2:27
11 A Church In Ruins (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Lera Lynn 2:52
12 Intentional Injury (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Bonnie "Prince" Billy / Will Oldham 2:25
13 It Only Takes One Shot (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Lera Lynn 2:53
14 The Angry River (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Father John Misty, SI Istwa / Gabe Witcher 2:55
Доступен список песен из сериала «Настоящий детектив» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Настоящий детектив» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
