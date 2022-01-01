|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Nevermind (From the HBO Series "True Detective")
|Leonard Cohen / Patrick Leonard
|4:40
|2
|The Only Thing Worth Fighting For (From the HBO Series "True Detective")
|Lera Lynn / Roseanne Cash
|3:17
|3
|All the Gold In California (From the HBO Series "True Detective")
|Nick Cave & Warren Ellis / Larry Gatlin
|2:26
|4
|Lately (From the HBO Series "True Detective")
|Lera Lynn / Bob Neuwirth
|3:57
|5
|What a Way To Go (From the HBO Series "True Detective")
|John Paul White
|3:06
|6
|My Least Favorite Life (From the HBO Series "True Detective")
|Lera Lynn
|3:30
|7
|Far From Any Road (From the HBO Series "True Detective")
|The Handsome Family / Brett Sparks
|2:49
|8
|Risk (Demo)
|Alexandra Semitone / Alexandra Savior
|4:00
|9
|Sign of the Judgment (From the HBO Series "True Detective")
|Cassandra Wilson
|4:01
|10
|Rocks and Gravel (From the HBO Series "True Detective")
|Bob Dylan
|2:27
|11
|A Church In Ruins (From the HBO Series "True Detective")
|Lera Lynn
|2:52
|12
|Intentional Injury (From the HBO Series "True Detective")
|Bonnie "Prince" Billy / Will Oldham
|2:25
|13
|It Only Takes One Shot (From the HBO Series "True Detective")
|Lera Lynn
|2:53
|14
|The Angry River (From the HBO Series "True Detective")
|Father John Misty, SI Istwa / Gabe Witcher
|2:55