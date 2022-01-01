|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Wonderful Day Like Today (feat. The Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd Ensemble) [From "The Roar Of The Greasepaint - The Smell Of The Crowd"]
|Cyril Ritchard / Энтони Ньюли
|2:13
|2
|Come To the Supermarket (In Old Peking)
|Barbra Streisand / Cole Porter
|1:56
|3
|Who's Sorry Now
|Connie Francis / Harry Ruby
|2:19
|4
|Pass Me By
|Peggy Lee / Carolyn Leigh
|2:25
|5
|Dance Only With Me
|Blossom Dearie / Adolph Green
|2:58
|6
|What's In It For You? (From "Tenderloin")
|Maurice Evans, Ron Hussmann / Sheldon Harnick
|1:46
|7
|Nevertheless (I'm In Love With You)
|The Mills Brothers / Harry Ruby
|2:47
|8
|The Gentleman Is a Dope
|Blossom Dearie / Richard Rodgers
|4:16
|9
|Isn't This a Lovely Day? (feat. Paul Weston and His Orchestra)
|Ella Fitzgerald / Irving Berlin
|3:29
|10
|I Enjoy Being a Girl
|Sutton Foster, Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks / Oscar Hammerstein II
|3:15
|11
|Ya Got Trouble (From "The Music Man")
|Robert Preston / Meredith Willson
|3:48
|12
|Mairzy Doats
|The Pied Pipers / Jerry Livingston
|2:47
|13
|Cry Me a River
|Julie London / Arthur Hamilton
|2:54
|14
|It's Only a Paper Moon
|The King Cole Trio / Billy Rose
|2:56
|15
|Oh! Look At Me Now
|Frank Sinatra
|2:48