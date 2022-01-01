Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 1 (Music From the Prime Original Series)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 1 (Music From the Prime Original Series) 15 композиций. Cyril Ritchard, Barbra Streisand, Connie Francis, Peggy Lee, Blossom Dearie, Maurice Evans, Ron Hussmann, The Mills Brothers, Ella Fitzgerald, Sutton Foster, Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Robert Preston, The Pied Pipers, Julie London, The King Cole Trio, Frank Sinatra
Слушать
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (Music From The Amazon Original Series)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (Music From The Amazon Original Series) 15 композиций. Ella Fitzgerald, The Barry Sisters, Eddie Foy, Jr., The Pajama Game Ensemble, Original Broadway Cast of The Pajama Game, Blossom Dearie, Orville Mendoza, The Original Broadway Cast of "They Came, They Danced", Judy Garland, Fred Astaire, Original Broadway Cast of Wonderful Town, Doris Day, Darius de Haas, Josh A. Dawson, Miss Beverly Shaw, Patience & Prudence, Paulina Yeung, Eileen Rodgers, Alexander Wells, New London Children's Choir, Ronald Corp
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 A Wonderful Day Like Today (feat. The Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd Ensemble) [From "The Roar Of The Greasepaint - The Smell Of The Crowd"] Cyril Ritchard / Энтони Ньюли 2:13
2 Come To the Supermarket (In Old Peking) Barbra Streisand / Cole Porter 1:56
3 Who's Sorry Now Connie Francis / Harry Ruby 2:19
4 Pass Me By Peggy Lee / Carolyn Leigh 2:25
5 Dance Only With Me Blossom Dearie / Adolph Green 2:58
6 What's In It For You? (From "Tenderloin") Maurice Evans, Ron Hussmann / Sheldon Harnick 1:46
7 Nevertheless (I'm In Love With You) The Mills Brothers / Harry Ruby 2:47
8 The Gentleman Is a Dope Blossom Dearie / Richard Rodgers 4:16
9 Isn't This a Lovely Day? (feat. Paul Weston and His Orchestra) Ella Fitzgerald / Irving Berlin 3:29
10 I Enjoy Being a Girl Sutton Foster, Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks / Oscar Hammerstein II 3:15
11 Ya Got Trouble (From "The Music Man") Robert Preston / Meredith Willson 3:48
12 Mairzy Doats The Pied Pipers / Jerry Livingston 2:47
13 Cry Me a River Julie London / Arthur Hamilton 2:54
14 It's Only a Paper Moon The King Cole Trio / Billy Rose 2:56
15 Oh! Look At Me Now Frank Sinatra 2:48
Доступен список песен из сериала «Удивительная миссис Мейзел» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Удивительная миссис Мейзел» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
