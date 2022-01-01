|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Go
|Clinton Shorter
|2:21
|2
|A Right to Decide
|Clinton Shorter
|2:35
|3
|Worth the Price
|Clinton Shorter
|1:10
|4
|Edward Israel
|Clinton Shorter
|0:51
|5
|Aftermath
|Clinton Shorter
|2:16
|6
|To Illus
|Clinton Shorter
|2:47
|7
|First Steps
|Clinton Shorter
|2:59
|8
|Generational Thinking
|Clinton Shorter
|1:50
|9
|Showdown
|Clinton Shorter
|1:45
|10
|A Path
|Clinton Shorter
|3:20
|11
|Not Planning to Die
|Clinton Shorter
|2:43
|12
|The Wave
|Clinton Shorter
|2:12
|13
|Very Carefully
|Clinton Shorter
|2:14
|14
|Saving Us All
|Clinton Shorter
|3:53
|15
|Something Good
|Clinton Shorter
|1:43
|16
|Looked Better
|Clinton Shorter
|1:45
|17
|Footsteps of History
|Clinton Shorter
|3:18
|18
|Rest in Peace Brother
|Clinton Shorter
|1:38
|19
|Your Turn
|Clinton Shorter
|1:19
|20
|Alone
|Clinton Shorter
|3:25
|21
|Going In
|Clinton Shorter
|2:52
|22
|Never See Them Coming
|Clinton Shorter
|1:29
|23
|When I Sail
|Clinton Shorter
|1:26