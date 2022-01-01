Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Сверхъестественное»

Supernatural: Seasons 1-5 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Supernatural: Seasons 1-5 (Original Television Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Christopher Lennertz, Jay Gruska
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 And So It Begins... Christopher Lennertz 3:32
2 Luci'fer, You Got Some 'Splainin' to Do! Jay Gruska 5:44
3 Isn't It Bromantic? Christopher Lennertz 5:14
4 Demon Agitato, Mr. Ostinato Jay Gruska 5:03
5 Dean's Dirty Organ (Brother's Guitar Theme) Christopher Lennertz 2:20
6 Americana Jay Gruska 4:06
7 The Grateful Undead Christopher Lennertz 3:37
8 "Salmon Dean" In the Heartland Jay Gruska 3:58
9 Blood Drops Keep Falling On My Head Christopher Lennertz 4:25
10 Old 'Monster Movie' Jay Gruska 3:38
11 Decapitation Variations Christopher Lennertz 2:59
12 Tears In Their Beers Jay Gruska 2:54
13 Gratuitous Sex and Violins Christopher Lennertz 4:46
14 Ruby: So Cute, So Creepy Jay Gruska 3:23
15 The Family Business / Elegy For John Christopher Lennertz 4:27
16 The Meatsuit Mambo Jay Gruska 2:05
17 Lilyth Unfair Christopher Lennertz 4:00
18 End Credits & Mo' Guitar Grit Jay Gruska 3:35
Доступен список песен из сериала «Сверхъестественное» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Сверхъестественное» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
