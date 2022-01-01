1 And So It Begins... Christopher Lennertz 3:32

2 Luci'fer, You Got Some 'Splainin' to Do! Jay Gruska 5:44

3 Isn't It Bromantic? Christopher Lennertz 5:14

4 Demon Agitato, Mr. Ostinato Jay Gruska 5:03

5 Dean's Dirty Organ (Brother's Guitar Theme) Christopher Lennertz 2:20

6 Americana Jay Gruska 4:06

7 The Grateful Undead Christopher Lennertz 3:37

8 "Salmon Dean" In the Heartland Jay Gruska 3:58

9 Blood Drops Keep Falling On My Head Christopher Lennertz 4:25

10 Old 'Monster Movie' Jay Gruska 3:38

11 Decapitation Variations Christopher Lennertz 2:59

12 Tears In Their Beers Jay Gruska 2:54

13 Gratuitous Sex and Violins Christopher Lennertz 4:46

14 Ruby: So Cute, So Creepy Jay Gruska 3:23

15 The Family Business / Elegy For John Christopher Lennertz 4:27

16 The Meatsuit Mambo Jay Gruska 2:05

17 Lilyth Unfair Christopher Lennertz 4:00