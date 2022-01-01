|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|And So It Begins...
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:32
|2
|Luci'fer, You Got Some 'Splainin' to Do!
|Jay Gruska
|5:44
|3
|Isn't It Bromantic?
|Christopher Lennertz
|5:14
|4
|Demon Agitato, Mr. Ostinato
|Jay Gruska
|5:03
|5
|Dean's Dirty Organ (Brother's Guitar Theme)
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:20
|6
|Americana
|Jay Gruska
|4:06
|7
|The Grateful Undead
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:37
|8
|"Salmon Dean" In the Heartland
|Jay Gruska
|3:58
|9
|Blood Drops Keep Falling On My Head
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:25
|10
|Old 'Monster Movie'
|Jay Gruska
|3:38
|11
|Decapitation Variations
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:59
|12
|Tears In Their Beers
|Jay Gruska
|2:54
|13
|Gratuitous Sex and Violins
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:46
|14
|Ruby: So Cute, So Creepy
|Jay Gruska
|3:23
|15
|The Family Business / Elegy For John
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:27
|16
|The Meatsuit Mambo
|Jay Gruska
|2:05
|17
|Lilyth Unfair
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:00
|18
|End Credits & Mo' Guitar Grit
|Jay Gruska
|3:35