|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Alkenny People
|Bear McCreary
|3:08
|2
|Witch Finders
|Bear McCreary
|7:54
|3
|Father Voss
|Bear McCreary
|2:04
|4
|Rock Wall Battle
|Bear McCreary
|3:24
|5
|Underneath the Godfire (Bonus Track)
|Raya Yarbrough
|5:20
|6
|Tamacti Jun
|Bear McCreary
|3:19
|7
|Queen Kane
|Bear McCreary
|4:06
|8
|Jerlamarel
|Bear McCreary
|2:31
|9
|Maghra’s Fable
|Bear McCreary
|3:50
|10
|The Kids and the Truth
|Bear McCreary
|4:02
|11
|The Festival
|Bear McCreary
|2:34
|12
|Baba Unleashed
|Bear McCreary
|4:25
|13
|Imaginary Kingdom
|Bear McCreary
|3:50
|14
|City of Worms
|Bear McCreary
|3:19
|15
|She Must Rule
|Bear McCreary
|1:58
|16
|The Children of Jerlamarel
|Bear McCreary
|6:45
|17
|Lights Out
|Bear McCreary
|6:08
|18
|Godbone
|Bear McCreary
|7:12
|19
|Find the Way, Child (Bonus Track)
|Raya Yarbrough
|1:44