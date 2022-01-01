|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Death Air
|Joe Wong
|0:38
|2
|Hard Reset (feat. Mary Lattimore)
|Joe Wong
|1:57
|3
|Tompkins Square
|Joe Wong
|0:53
|4
|Bodega Register
|Joe Wong
|0:36
|5
|Fractured Loop (feat. Mary Lattimore & Paul Cartwright)
|Joe Wong
|1:55
|6
|Horse Huff
|Joe Wong
|0:46
|7
|Stack Two (feat. Mary Lattimore)
|Joe Wong
|1:23
|8
|Shabbat Shalom
|Joe Wong
|0:32
|9
|Alan's Exercise (feat. Judy Kang)
|Joe Wong
|0:47
|10
|Alan's Elevator (feat. Judy Kang)
|Joe Wong
|0:35
|11
|Calling John
|Joe Wong
|0:33
|12
|Ruthie Vibes
|Joe Wong
|0:55
|13
|An End (feat. Mary Lattimore)
|Joe Wong
|2:22
|14
|Fanfare (feat. Jonathon Fridmann)
|Joe Wong
|1:32
|15
|Showtime
|Joe Wong
|1:31
|16
|Dream Mother
|Joe Wong
|1:47
|17
|Tone Seven
|Joe Wong
|1:35
|18
|Guardian Angel
|Joe Wong
|1:09
|19
|Analog Doll
|Joe Wong / Joe Wong, Jonathan Maiocco
|1:40
|20
|Inside Her Mind
|Joe Wong
|1:10
|21
|Jelly Towel
|Joe Wong
|0:35
|22
|Doctor
|Joe Wong
|1:12
|23
|Secret Room
|Joe Wong
|0:52
|24
|Where's Ruth
|Joe Wong
|0:47
|25
|Astor Place Tunnel
|Joe Wong
|3:44
|26
|Motherlode
|Joe Wong
|1:42
|27
|Cistern
|Joe Wong
|1:37
|28
|Family Train
|Joe Wong
|1:49
|29
|Searching
|Joe Wong / Joe Wong, Jonathan Maiocco
|1:56
|30
|Exit Death Air
|Joe Wong
|3:04