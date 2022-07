1 As Long As We Got Each Other (From The Netflix Series: “I Heart Arlo”) Mary Lambert, Michael J Woodard / Ryan Crego 2:12

2 Coming Together (From The Netflix Series: “I Heart Arlo”) Michael J Woodard, Mary Lambert / Ryan Crego 2:29

3 Slow Walk (From The Netflix Series: “I Heart Arlo”) Haley Tju / Ryan Crego 2:30

4 Back To You (From The Netflix Series: “I Heart Arlo”) Michael J Woodard / Ryan Crego 2:52

5 I Can Lift You Up (From The Netflix Series: “I Heart Arlo”) Mary Lambert, Michael J Woodard / Ryan Crego 2:36

6 Community Garden (From The Netflix Series: “I Heart Arlo”) Michael J Woodard / Ryan Crego 2:28

7 Even In A Garden (From The Netflix Series: “I Heart Arlo”) Mary Lambert / Ryan Crego 1:29

8 The Way (From The Netflix Series: “I Heart Arlo”) Mary Lambert, Michael J Woodard / Ryan Crego 2:47

9 In The Blue (From The Netflix Series: “I Heart Arlo”) Michael J Woodard, Vincent Rodriguez III 2:43

10 Just Another Night In New York (From The Netflix Series: “I Heart Arlo”) Mary Lambert / Ryan Crego 2:21

11 The Bog Lady (From The Netflix Series: “I Heart Arlo”) Santigold 2:02