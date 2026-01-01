|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:24
|2
|Tunnel Exit
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:04
|3
|Blessing
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:46
|4
|They Will Stay
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:52
|5
|Chavas Story
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:09
|6
|Antiquing
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:56
|7
|Hotel Reservations
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:56
|8
|Court
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:55
|9
|Clara
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:31
|10
|Poolside Chat
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:39
|11
|Call Home
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:28
|12
|End of the Line
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:05
|13
|South of the Border
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:18
|14
|Survivors
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:38
|15
|Resourceful
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:42
|16
|Confession
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:11
|17
|Ghost Story
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:27
|18
|Take the Shot
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:48
|19
|Kitchens Clear
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:24
|20
|Smell of Lavender
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:38
|21
|Shave and Dine
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:03
|22
|Misheard
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:05
|23
|I Will Come Home
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:34
|24
|I Found Him
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:32
|25
|Escape Hatch
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:44
|26
|Corridor Search
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:34
|27
|Birdy
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:10
|28
|Be Well
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:17
|29
|A Joke
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:51
|30
|A Flaw
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:22