|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Can't Stand The Rain
|Ann Peebles / Bernard Miller
|2:30
|2
|Didn't I
|Darondo
|3:28
|3
|I'll Make Love to You
|Thomas Doherty
|3:56
|4
|Come On Eileen
|Dexys Midnight Runners
|4:45
|5
|Tiebreaker
|Thomas Doherty / Nathan Larson
|2:31
|6
|Once I Had A Love (AKA The Disco Song) [Remastered]
|Blondie / Chris Stein
|3:58
|7
|Fantastic Man
|William Onyeabor
|4:24
|8
|Till It Hits the Ground
|Thomas Doherty / Nathan Larson
|3:07
|9
|Gimmie Light/New Tattoo
|Thomas Doherty / Nathan Larson
|3:06
|10
|Pains
|Silk Rhodes
|3:11
|11
|I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)
|Da'Vine Joy Randolph
|3:37