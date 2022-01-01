Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Меломанка»

High Fidelity (Original Soundtrack)
High Fidelity (Original Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Ann Peebles, Darondo, Thomas Doherty, Dexys Midnight Runners, Blondie, William Onyeabor, Silk Rhodes, Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 I Can't Stand The Rain Ann Peebles / Bernard Miller 2:30
2 Didn't I Darondo 3:28
3 I'll Make Love to You Thomas Doherty 3:56
4 Come On Eileen Dexys Midnight Runners 4:45
5 Tiebreaker Thomas Doherty / Nathan Larson 2:31
6 Once I Had A Love (AKA The Disco Song) [Remastered] Blondie / Chris Stein 3:58
7 Fantastic Man William Onyeabor 4:24
8 Till It Hits the Ground Thomas Doherty / Nathan Larson 3:07
9 Gimmie Light/New Tattoo Thomas Doherty / Nathan Larson 3:06
10 Pains Silk Rhodes 3:11
11 I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever) Da'Vine Joy Randolph 3:37
Доступен список песен из сериала «Меломанка» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Меломанка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
