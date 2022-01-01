Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Сериалы Девочки Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Девочки»

Музыка из сериала «Девочки» Вся информация о сериале
Girls, Vol. 3 (Music from the HBO Original Series)
Girls, Vol. 3 (Music from the HBO Original Series) 13 композиций. Grimes, Bleachers, St. Vincent, BØRNS, Ellie Goulding, Casey Veggies, Matrimony, Christine and the Queens, Vicktor Taiwò, AURORA, Michael Penn, Lucy Rose, Waxahatchee
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Entropy Grimes, Bleachers / Jack Antonoff 3:01
2 Teenage Talk St. Vincent / Annie Clark 4:06
3 Past Lives BØRNS 4:31
4 Here's to Us Ellie Goulding / Joe Kearns 3:49
5 Tied Up (feat. DeJ Loaf) Casey Veggies 3:12
6 Giant Matrimony / C.J. Hardee 3:50
7 iT Christine and the Queens 3:38
8 Curse Vicktor Taiwò / Robert Altman 3:49
9 Life on Mars AURORA / David Bowie 5:01
10 Anchors Aweigh Michael Penn 2:33
11 Shiver Lucy Rose 3:52
12 With You Waxahatchee / Billy Mann 4:31
13 Good Girl Down Michael Penn 3:53
Доступен список песен из сериала «Девочки» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Девочки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Бэтмен
Бэтмен
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, криминал
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Три кота и море приключений
Три кота и море приключений
2022, Россия, анимация, приключения
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, приключения
Анчартед: на картах не значится
Анчартед: на картах не значится
2022, США, боевик, приключения
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
2022, США, фантастика, приключения, боевик
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Related video
Ответил всем недоброжелателям: покинувший страну Малахов вышел на связь
«Больше не контактировали»: правду о связи с Пугачевой раскрыл молодой исполнитель
Гаражи пустуют: вот что стало известно о роскошном автопарке Галкина
Может повторить судьбу Абдулова: правду о 73-летнем Леонтьеве раскрыл хирург
«Как папа с дочкой»: народ ахнул при виде мужа Натали
«Знакомство началось с поцелуя»: 29-летняя актриса не смолчала о связи с Бероевым
Привечают на свою голову: правду о жизни Винокура раскрыла Королева
Готовится лечь под нож хирурга: Бабкина раскрыла все карты
3 знака Зодиака, которым можно доверить в этой жизни все
Такой 75-летнюю Татьяну Тарасову не видели: народ ахнул
Цискаридзе в помощь: озвучен план по спасению «Сегодня вечером» после провала
Тест: Нет ли у вас кризиса среднего возраста?
Приложение киноафиши