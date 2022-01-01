|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Entropy
|Grimes, Bleachers / Jack Antonoff
|3:01
|2
|Teenage Talk
|St. Vincent / Annie Clark
|4:06
|3
|Past Lives
|BØRNS
|4:31
|4
|Here's to Us
|Ellie Goulding / Joe Kearns
|3:49
|5
|Tied Up (feat. DeJ Loaf)
|Casey Veggies
|3:12
|6
|Giant
|Matrimony / C.J. Hardee
|3:50
|7
|iT
|Christine and the Queens
|3:38
|8
|Curse
|Vicktor Taiwò / Robert Altman
|3:49
|9
|Life on Mars
|AURORA / David Bowie
|5:01
|10
|Anchors Aweigh
|Michael Penn
|2:33
|11
|Shiver
|Lucy Rose
|3:52
|12
|With You
|Waxahatchee / Billy Mann
|4:31
|13
|Good Girl Down
|Michael Penn
|3:53