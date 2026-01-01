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Киноафиша Сериалы Игра престолов Саундтреки

Саундтреки сериала «Игра престолов»

Музыка из сериала «Игра престолов» Вся информация о сериале
Game of Thrones: Season 8 (Music from the HBO Series)
Game of Thrones: Season 8 (Music from the HBO Series) 32 композиции. Ramin Djawadi, Ramin Djawadi, Serj Tankian
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Game of Thrones (Music From the HBO Series)
Game of Thrones (Music From the HBO Series) 29 композиций. Ramin Djawadi
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Game of Thrones (Music from the HBO Series)
Game of Thrones (Music from the HBO Series) 29 композиций. Ramin Djawadi
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Game of Thrones: Season 6 (Music from the HBO® Series)
Game of Thrones: Season 6 (Music from the HBO® Series) 26 композиций. Ramin Djawadi
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Game of Thrones: Season 7 (Music from the HBO Series)
Game of Thrones: Season 7 (Music from the HBO Series) 24 композиции. Ramin Djawadi
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Game of Thrones (Music from the HBO® Series - Season 4)
Game of Thrones (Music from the HBO® Series - Season 4) 22 композиции. Ramin Djawadi, The Czech Film Orchestra, The Czech Film Choir, Sigur Rós, Ramin Djawadi, The Czech Film Orchestra
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Game of Thrones: Season 2 (Music from the HBO Series)
Game of Thrones: Season 2 (Music from the HBO Series) 21 композиция. Ramin Djawadi, The National
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Game of Thrones: Season 3 (Music from the HBO Series)
Game of Thrones: Season 3 (Music from the HBO Series) 19 композиций. Ramin Djawadi, Kerry Ingram, The Hold Steady
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Game of Thrones (Music from the HBO® Series - Season 5)
Game of Thrones (Music from the HBO® Series - Season 5) 18 композиций. Ramin Djawadi, The Czech Film Orchestra, The Czech Film Choir, Ramin Djawadi, Bradley Hanan Carter, The Czech Film Orchestra, The Czech Film Choir
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For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones)
For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones) 14 композиций. Maren Morris, SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, The Lumineers, Ellie Goulding, X Ambassadors, Jacob Banks, A$AP Rocky, Joey Bada$$, The National, James Arthur, ROSALÍA, Lil Peep, Lennon Stella, Chloe x Halle, Mumford & Sons, Matt Bellamy
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Jenny of Oldstones (From Game of Thrones Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single
Jenny of Oldstones (From Game of Thrones Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single 1 композиция. Grissini Project
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Game of Thrones (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single
Game of Thrones (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single 1 композиция. 40 Fingers
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Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title (From Game of Thrones: Season 8) Ramin Djawadi 1:52
2 The Rains of Castamere Ramin Djawadi, Serj Tankian / George R.R. Martin 3:44
3 Arrival at Winterfell Ramin Djawadi 3:44
4 Flight of Dragons Ramin Djawadi 2:52
5 Heir to the Throne Ramin Djawadi 2:27
6 Jenny of Oldstones Ramin Djawadi 2:31
7 A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Ramin Djawadi 2:00
8 The Battle of Winterfell Ramin Djawadi 4:04
9 The Dead are Already Here Ramin Djawadi 4:55
10 Battle for the Skies Ramin Djawadi 4:13
11 The Long Night, Pt. 1 Ramin Djawadi 3:43
12 The Long Night, Pt. 2 Ramin Djawadi 3:47
13 The Night King Ramin Djawadi 8:51
14 Dead Before the Dawn Ramin Djawadi 4:15
15 Not Today Ramin Djawadi 2:22
16 Farewell Ramin Djawadi 5:31
17 Outside the Gates Ramin Djawadi 4:09
18 The Bells Ramin Djawadi 3:44
19 The Last War Ramin Djawadi 7:37
20 Into the Fire Ramin Djawadi 1:44
21 For Cersei Ramin Djawadi 4:24
22 Believe Ramin Djawadi 4:25
23 Stay a Thousand Years Ramin Djawadi 2:30
24 Nothing Else Matters Ramin Djawadi 2:06
25 Master of War Ramin Djawadi 4:50
26 Be with Me Ramin Djawadi 1:45
27 The Iron Throne Ramin Djawadi 5:40
28 Break the Wheel Ramin Djawadi 4:30
29 You Have a Choice Ramin Djawadi 2:23
30 The White Book Ramin Djawadi 2:10
31 The Last of the Starks Ramin Djawadi 4:52
32 A Song of Ice and Fire Ramin Djawadi 2:12
Доступен список песен из сериала «Игра престолов» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Игра престолов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Майкл
Майкл
2026, США, биография, драма, музыка, исторический
История игрушек 5
История игрушек 5
2026, США, приключения, анимация, комедия, фэнтези, семейный, драма
На деревню дедушке 2
На деревню дедушке 2
2026, Россия, комедия, семейный
Миньоны и Монстры
Миньоны и Монстры
2026, США, приключения, анимация, боевик
Зловещие мертвецы: Пекло
Зловещие мертвецы: Пекло
2026, США, ужасы
Мой дикий друг. Возвращение домой
Мой дикий друг. Возвращение домой
2026, Россия, семейный
Холоп 3
Холоп 3
2026, Россия, комедия, приключения
Её личный ад
Её личный ад
2026, Дания, драма, ужасы, триллер
Закулисье реальности
Закулисье реальности
2026, США, ужасы, фантастика
Обсессия
Обсессия
2025, США, ужасы
Кодекс Данте
Кодекс Данте
2025, Италия, драма
Убить Билла: Кровавое дело целиком
Убить Билла: Кровавое дело целиком
2006, США, боевик, криминал, триллер
Одежда изо льна идеальна для лета, но колется, зараза: замачиваю на ночь вот в чем – и она мягче объятий бабушки
Мажу маслом унитаз перед уходом из дома и радуюсь: гениальный лайфхак помогает на 2–3 месяца
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«Одиссея» несется к $1 000 000 000 в прокате, но без этого советского фильма Нолан считал бы копейки: вдохновился им (и еще парочкой)
«Какая гадость эта ваша заливная рыба» — легко. А вот первую реплику фильма вспомните? Сложный тест для киноманов
«Берегись автомобиля» превратили в сериал от Kion, и даже фанаты Рязанова поставили «класс»: «Трибунцев – идеальный Деточкин»
Этот недооцененный детектив Wink «смотрел на одном дыхании, даже поесть забыл»: с рейтингом 7.6 не согласен – тянет на «девятку»
«Невский» — крепкий середнячок, но вот этот сериал с Паламарчуком — высший пилотаж: «Кинопоиск» не зря отправил его в топ-250 лучших
Только 5 мини-сериалов Netflix идеальны от первой до последней секунды: про №4 и №5 трубили на каждом углу – смотрели остальные?
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