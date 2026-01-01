Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате «Пиноккио: Раскрепощенный» 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Русский
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Сериалы Локвуд и компания Саундтреки

Саундтреки сериала «Локвуд и компания»

Музыка из сериала «Локвуд и компания» Вся информация о сериале
Lockwood & Co: Season 1 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series)
Lockwood & Co: Season 1 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) 31 композиция. Christoph Bauschinger, The Flight
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Problem Christoph Bauschinger 0:45
2 Lockwood & Co. The Flight / Joe Henson 2:22
3 Jacob's Interview (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 1:32
4 Welcome to London The Flight / Joe Henson 2:25
5 Lucy and Norrie The Flight / Joe Henson 1:51
6 Surrounded by Philistines Christoph Bauschinger 1:32
7 Lucy's Dream (feat. The Flight) Christoph Bauschinger / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 1:55
8 Ghost Fight (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 1:36
9 Finding Annabel The Flight / Joe Henson 3:39
10 Ghost - Lock The Flight / Joe Henson 0:59
11 Hallmarks Christoph Bauschinger 2:19
12 Combe Carey Hall Christoph Bauschinger 1:59
13 Lucy and Lockwood The Flight / Joe Henson 2:19
14 Sign the Papers Christoph Bauschinger 1:43
15 Annabel's Rapture The Flight / Joe Henson 0:47
16 Marissa in the Graveyard (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 2:15
17 Gone Wraith Hunting Christoph Bauschinger 1:46
18 Breaking In The Flight / Joe Henson 2:18
19 Deprac Cleanup The Flight / Joe Henson 1:02
20 Bickerstaff's Mansion (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 2:48
21 Lucy Escape Christoph Bauschinger 2:14
22 Give Him Two Quid for a Coffee Christoph Bauschinger 1:29
23 Winkman's Auction The Flight / Joe Henson 3:25
24 Cutter's Sacrifice Christoph Bauschinger 2:57
25 Take Us to the Wharf (feat. The Flight) Christoph Bauschinger / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 2:43
26 George and Flo (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 1:49
27 Interrogating the Skull The Flight / Joe Henson 1:48
28 Bickerstaff Rises The Flight / Joe Henson 1:59
29 Graveyard Fight The Flight / Joe Henson 2:16
30 Lucy and the Boneglass The Flight / Joe Henson 4:08
31 An Ending The Flight / Joe Henson 2:58
Доступен список песен из сериала «Локвуд и компания» (2023) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Локвуд и компания» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Майкл
Майкл
2026, США, биография, драма, музыка, исторический
История игрушек 5
История игрушек 5
2026, США, приключения, анимация, комедия, фэнтези, семейный, драма
На деревню дедушке 2
На деревню дедушке 2
2026, Россия, комедия, семейный
Миньоны и Монстры
Миньоны и Монстры
2026, США, приключения, анимация, боевик
Зловещие мертвецы: Пекло
Зловещие мертвецы: Пекло
2026, США, ужасы
Мой дикий друг. Возвращение домой
Мой дикий друг. Возвращение домой
2026, Россия, семейный
Холоп 3
Холоп 3
2026, Россия, комедия, приключения
Её личный ад
Её личный ад
2026, Дания, драма, ужасы, триллер
Закулисье реальности
Закулисье реальности
2026, США, ужасы, фантастика
Обсессия
Обсессия
2025, США, ужасы
Кодекс Данте
Кодекс Данте
2025, Италия, драма
Убить Билла: Кровавое дело целиком
Убить Билла: Кровавое дело целиком
2006, США, боевик, криминал, триллер
Скатерти и «бабушкины» салфетки гниют на помойке: в Европе уже 10 лет накрывают стол кусками дерева – вид дороже, чем в ресторанах
Мажу маслом унитаз перед уходом из дома и радуюсь: гениальный лайфхак помогает на 2–3 месяца
Заливаю пятно крови на одежде двумя аптечными тюбиками — ни следа не остается: даже белые шорты сияют как альпийский снег
«Какая гадость эта ваша заливная рыба» — легко. А вот первую реплику фильма вспомните? Сложный тест для киноманов
Пока в мире собирает «Одиссея», россияне штурмуют кинотеатры из-за новинки со Стояновым — уже вторые выходные подряд №1 в прокате
«Мастера Маргариту» и самого Локшина легендарный литературовед Жаринов сровнял с землей: «Режиссер снял какую-то шнягу»
Только 5 мини-сериалов Netflix идеальны от первой до последней секунды: про №4 и №5 трубили на каждом углу – смотрели остальные?
«Берегись автомобиля» превратили в сериал от Kion, и даже фанаты Рязанова поставили «класс»: «Трибунцев – идеальный Деточкин»
«Мне нравится, что вы больны не мной...а этим чудесным тестом!»: угадайте советский фильм по строчке из популярной песни
«Невский» — крепкий середнячок, но вот этот сериал с Паламарчуком — высший пилотаж: «Кинопоиск» не зря отправил его в топ-250 лучших
«Одиссея» несется к $1 000 000 000 в прокате, но без этого советского фильма Нолан считал бы копейки: вдохновился им (и еще парочкой)
На этой веб-странице используются файлы cookie. Продолжив открывать страницы сайта, Вы соглашаетесь с использованием файлов cookie. Узнать больше