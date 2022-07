1 Titles Mogwai 4:55

2 Jessica Mogwai 2:46

3 No Going Back Mogwai 2:33

4 Court Mogwai 1:05

5 Boiler Buddies Mogwai 3:18

6 Coconut Mogwai 1:28

7 He Fed On Me Mogwai 3:07

8 Fields Are Everywhere Mogwai 2:31

9 Like a Brother Mogwai 3:54

10 I Like Vans Mogwai 3:08

11 What If Mogwai 4:25

12 Searching Mogwai 4:05

13 Father Son Time Mogwai 3:58

14 Riot Mogwai 3:17

15 Clean Up Crew Mogwai 1:04

16 Waiting For Dad Mogwai 2:48

17 Better Times Mogwai 1:03

18 She Was Nice At First Mogwai 4:47

19 The Bike Mogwai 3:42

20 Release Mogwai 3:11

21 Bad Things Mogwai 3:39

22 Up All Night Mogwai 1:43