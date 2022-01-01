|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Woman Who Disappeared
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:38
|2
|Go Spend It
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:31
|3
|A Rental
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:29
|4
|The Woman Who Ate Photographs
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|3:05
|5
|The Woman Who Sat On a Shelf
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|3:58
|6
|The Woman Who Had Bite Marks
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:08
|7
|Is It Contagious?
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|6:00
|8
|The Woman Who Was Fed By a Duck
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:40
|9
|The Woman Who Solved Her Own Murder
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:42
|10
|The Woman Who Returned Her Husband
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:52
|11
|A New Husband
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:37
|12
|The Girl Who Loved Horses
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:36