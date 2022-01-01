Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Сериалы Пронзительно громко Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Пронзительно громко»

Музыка из сериала «Пронзительно громко» Вся информация о сериале
Roar: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)
Roar: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Isobel Waller-Bridge
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 The Woman Who Disappeared Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:38
2 Go Spend It Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:31
3 A Rental Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:29
4 The Woman Who Ate Photographs Isobel Waller-Bridge 3:05
5 The Woman Who Sat On a Shelf Isobel Waller-Bridge 3:58
6 The Woman Who Had Bite Marks Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:08
7 Is It Contagious? Isobel Waller-Bridge 6:00
8 The Woman Who Was Fed By a Duck Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:40
9 The Woman Who Solved Her Own Murder Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:42
10 The Woman Who Returned Her Husband Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:52
11 A New Husband Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:37
12 The Girl Who Loved Horses Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:36
Доступен список песен из сериала «Пронзительно громко» (2022) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Пронзительно громко» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
