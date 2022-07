1 Archive 81 – Titles Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 0:35

2 The Visser Ritual Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:25

3 Tape Cleaning Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:04

4 Losing Track of Time Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:05

5 Jess Opens Up Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:39

6 Journey To the Compound Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:25

7 Seizure Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:03

8 Ghost Story / Cracking the Code Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 4:39

9 Otherside Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:43

10 Mold Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:13

11 Someone In There Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:56

12 Séance Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:01

13 Cameras Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:55

14 The Greenstone Totem Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:14

15 Dan's Theme Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:47

16 I'm a Spirit Receiver Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:02

17 Church Seizure / The Compound Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:17

18 The Cult of Kaelego Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:35

19 A Connection Through Time Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:38

20 Tamara's Opera Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:40

21 Dan's First Lucid Dream Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:40

22 I Need To Find Her Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:41

23 Pep Talk Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:12

24 1994 Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:13

25 Going Rogue Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:05

26 Fucking Smothering Me Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:27

27 The Basement of Visser Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 4:44

28 The Ritual Space Recreated Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:11

29 Song of the Otherworld Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:15

30 Masks Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 5:09

31 What Are You Playing? Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:37

32 Stay Out Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:22