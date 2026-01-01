|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Answers or Blood
|Ruth Barrett
|3:01
|2
|Fallen on the Beach
|Ruth Barrett
|1:59
|3
|Homecoming
|Ruth Barrett
|2:41
|4
|MRI Fight
|Ruth Barrett
|2:46
|5
|Gone
|Ruth Barrett
|1:20
|6
|Vengeance
|Ruth Barrett
|2:00
|7
|Funeral
|Ruth Barrett
|2:44
|8
|Katie at the Clinic
|Ruth Barrett
|1:37
|9
|Steve Horn
|Ruth Barrett, Ruskin Williamson
|3:01
|10
|Familia
|Ruth Barrett
|2:14
|11
|Sicario Massacre
|Ruth Barrett
|3:44
|12
|Father’s Gun
|Ruth Barrett
|2:50
|13
|Fucking EFP
|Ruth Barrett, Ruskin Williamson
|5:22
|14
|Capstone Attack
|Ruth Barrett, Ruskin Williamson
|2:20
|15
|Edge of Death
|Ruth Barrett
|2:02
|16
|Mirage in the Mountains
|Ruth Barrett
|2:17
|17
|Suicide Bomber
|Ruth Barrett, Ruskin Williamson
|2:56
|18
|Kamikaze
|Ruth Barrett
|4:59
|19
|Niassa
|Ruth Barrett
|3:26