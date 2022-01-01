|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Imagine (Remastered)
|John Lennon
|3:04
|2
|What's Going On (Single Version)
|Marvin Gaye / Al Cleveland
|3:53
|3
|My Sweet Lord (Remastered)
|George Harrison
|4:41
|4
|Peace Train
|Cat Stevens
|4:09
|5
|Your Song
|Elton John / Bernie Taupin
|4:02
|6
|Won't Get Fooled Again
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|3:40
|7
|Brown Sugar
|The Rolling Stones / Keith Richards
|3:49
|8
|Maggie May (Single Version)
|Rod Stewart / Martin Quittenton
|3:42
|9
|Another Day (Remastered)
|Paul McCartney / Linda McCartney
|3:45
|10
|Of Thee I Sing (Remastered)
|Leon Russell
|4:22
|11
|I'm Still Waiting
|Diana Ross
|3:43
|12
|If You Really Love Me (Single Version)
|Stevie Wonder / Syreeta Wright
|3:00
|13
|Ball Of Confusion (That's What The World Is Today) [Single Version]
|Edwin Starr / Barrett Strong
|5:01
|14
|Theme From Shaft
|Айзек Хейз
|3:17
|15
|Super Bad (Pts.1 & 2)
|James Brown, The J.B.'s / James Brown
|5:01
|16
|Bless The Weather
|John Martyn
|4:27
|17
|Northern Sky
|Nick Drake
|3:44
|18
|Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)
|The Temptations / Barrett Strong
|3:47
|19
|Johnny Too Bad
|The Slickers / Trevor Wilson
|3:03
|20
|Feel Flows (Remastered)
|The Beach Boys / Jack Rieley
|4:44