Киноафиша Сериалы 1971: Год, который изменил музыку навсегда Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «1971: Год, который изменил музыку навсегда»

Музыка из сериала «1971: Год, который изменил музыку навсегда» Вся информация о сериале
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything 20 композиций. John Lennon, Marvin Gaye, George Harrison, Cat Stevens, Elton John, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney, Leon Russell, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Edwin Starr, Айзек Хейз, James Brown, The J.B.'s, John Martyn, Nick Drake, The Temptations, The Slickers, The Beach Boys
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Imagine (Remastered) John Lennon 3:04
2 What's Going On (Single Version) Marvin Gaye / Al Cleveland 3:53
3 My Sweet Lord (Remastered) George Harrison 4:41
4 Peace Train Cat Stevens 4:09
5 Your Song Elton John / Bernie Taupin 4:02
6 Won't Get Fooled Again The Who / Pete Townshend 3:40
7 Brown Sugar The Rolling Stones / Keith Richards 3:49
8 Maggie May (Single Version) Rod Stewart / Martin Quittenton 3:42
9 Another Day (Remastered) Paul McCartney / Linda McCartney 3:45
10 Of Thee I Sing (Remastered) Leon Russell 4:22
11 I'm Still Waiting Diana Ross 3:43
12 If You Really Love Me (Single Version) Stevie Wonder / Syreeta Wright 3:00
13 Ball Of Confusion (That's What The World Is Today) [Single Version] Edwin Starr / Barrett Strong 5:01
14 Theme From Shaft Айзек Хейз 3:17
15 Super Bad (Pts.1 & 2) James Brown, The J.B.'s / James Brown 5:01
16 Bless The Weather John Martyn 4:27
17 Northern Sky Nick Drake 3:44
18 Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) The Temptations / Barrett Strong 3:47
19 Johnny Too Bad The Slickers / Trevor Wilson 3:03
20 Feel Flows (Remastered) The Beach Boys / Jack Rieley 4:44
Доступен список песен из сериала «1971: Год, который изменил музыку навсегда» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «1971: Год, который изменил музыку навсегда» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
