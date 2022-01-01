1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything 20 композиций. John Lennon, Marvin Gaye, George Harrison, Cat Stevens, Elton John, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney, Leon Russell, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Edwin Starr, Айзек Хейз, James Brown, The J.B.'s, John Martyn, Nick Drake, The Temptations, The Slickers, The Beach Boys

Слушать