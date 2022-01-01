|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Lucky Town
|Bruce Springsteen
|3:26
|2
|Dance Me to the End of Love
|Madeleine Peyroux / Leonard Cohen
|3:56
|3
|Choices
|George Jones / Billy Yates
|3:26
|4
|Maybe This Time
|Liza Minnelli / Fred Ebb
|3:30
|5
|The Fever (1973 Studio Outtake)
|Bruce Springsteen
|7:35
|6
|Bartender's Blues
|Bonnie Raitt / James Taylor
|4:25
|7
|They Ain't Got 'Em All
|Kris Kristofferson / John Scott Sherrill
|2:54
|8
|The Cold Hard Truth
|Drew Barrymore / Jamie O'Hara
|4:24
|9
|Like a Rolling Stone
|Bob Dylan
|6:09
|10
|Let It Ride
|Ryan Adams / Catherine Popper
|3:24
|11
|I Always Get Lucky with You (Single Version)
|George Jones
|3:18
|12
|Huck's Tune (from 'Lucky You' Original Soundtrack)
|Bob Dylan
|4:01