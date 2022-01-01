Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Lucky You Везунчик 2007 / США
Музыка из фильма «Везунчик» (2007)

Lucky You (Music from the Motion Picture)
Lucky You (Music from the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Bruce Springsteen, Madeleine Peyroux, George Jones, Liza Minnelli, Bonnie Raitt, Kris Kristofferson, Drew Barrymore, Bob Dylan, Ryan Adams
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Lucky Town Bruce Springsteen 3:26
2 Dance Me to the End of Love Madeleine Peyroux / Leonard Cohen 3:56
3 Choices George Jones / Billy Yates 3:26
4 Maybe This Time Liza Minnelli / Fred Ebb 3:30
5 The Fever (1973 Studio Outtake) Bruce Springsteen 7:35
6 Bartender's Blues Bonnie Raitt / James Taylor 4:25
7 They Ain't Got 'Em All Kris Kristofferson / John Scott Sherrill 2:54
8 The Cold Hard Truth Drew Barrymore / Jamie O'Hara 4:24
9 Like a Rolling Stone Bob Dylan 6:09
10 Let It Ride Ryan Adams / Catherine Popper 3:24
11 I Always Get Lucky with You (Single Version) George Jones 3:18
12 Huck's Tune (from 'Lucky You' Original Soundtrack) Bob Dylan 4:01
Доступен список песен из фильма «Везунчик» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Везунчик» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
