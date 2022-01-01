1 Lucky Town Bruce Springsteen 3:26

2 Dance Me to the End of Love Madeleine Peyroux / Leonard Cohen 3:56

3 Choices George Jones / Billy Yates 3:26

4 Maybe This Time Liza Minnelli / Fred Ebb 3:30

5 The Fever (1973 Studio Outtake) Bruce Springsteen 7:35

6 Bartender's Blues Bonnie Raitt / James Taylor 4:25

7 They Ain't Got 'Em All Kris Kristofferson / John Scott Sherrill 2:54

8 The Cold Hard Truth Drew Barrymore / Jamie O'Hara 4:24

9 Like a Rolling Stone Bob Dylan 6:09

10 Let It Ride Ryan Adams / Catherine Popper 3:24

11 I Always Get Lucky with You (Single Version) George Jones 3:18