Бей первым

Бей первым

Sheqo 18+
О фильме

The events of the film revolve around an action comedy about Ismail (Amr Youssef) and Hegazy (Mohamed Mamdouh), who carry out thefts on behalf of Dr. Yousra, but things turn upside down when Ismail falls in love with one of his victims, Fatima (Dina El-Sherbiny), and Hegazy falls in love with one of his victims, Fatima (Dina El-Sherbiny). In love with a charming performance artist, Amina Khalil.

Страна Египет
Продолжительность 2 часа 9 минут
Год выпуска 2024
Премьера в мире 11 апреля 2024
Дата выхода
3 мая 2024 Великобритания 15
11 апреля 2024 Египет
26 апреля 2024 Ирландия 15A
25 апреля 2024 ОАЭ TBC
10 мая 2024 Финляндия 16
Бюджет 0 EGP
Сборы в мире $22 229
Производство El Sobky Production
Другие названия
Shekko, Birader, Sheqo, Бей первым
Режиссер
Амр Юссеф
В ролях
Мохамед Мамдух
Дина Эль Щербини
Амина Халил
Ахмед Фахми
Все актеры и съемочная группа

Рейтинг фильма

5.9
14 голосов
5.9 IMDb
Место в рейтинге
Лучшие комедии 
Бей первым - смотреть в онлайн-кинотеатре

Бей первым

Отзывы о фильме

Пока нет отзывов, но ваше мнение может помочь другим
