Доза счастья Доза счастья
Киноафиша Фильмы Доза счастья Музыка из фильма «Доза счастья» (2019)
A Dose of Happiness Доза счастья 2019 / Болгария / Великобритания
Музыка из фильма «Доза счастья» (2019)

A Dose of Happiness (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A Dose of Happiness (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Christopher Barnett
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A Dose of Happiness Suite Christopher Barnett 7:17
2 Bathroom High Christopher Barnett 1:05
3 Determination Christopher Barnett 1:11
4 First Injection Christopher Barnett 1:46
5 First Kiss Christopher Barnett 1:46
6 Happiness Christopher Barnett 3:00
7 Love Christopher Barnett 1:56
8 Milen Christopher Barnett 1:04
9 Overdose Christopher Barnett 1:33
10 Redemption Christopher Barnett 4:00
11 Rehab Christopher Barnett 1:42
12 This Is Heroin Christopher Barnett 1:43
13 Valya Christopher Barnett 1:06
14 Facing a Reality Christopher Barnett 0:32
15 Withdrawals Christopher Barnett 1:22
16 Love: Adagio Sostenuto Christopher Barnett 4:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Доза счастья» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Доза счастья» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
