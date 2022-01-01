|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Dose of Happiness Suite
|Christopher Barnett
|7:17
|2
|Bathroom High
|Christopher Barnett
|1:05
|3
|Determination
|Christopher Barnett
|1:11
|4
|First Injection
|Christopher Barnett
|1:46
|5
|First Kiss
|Christopher Barnett
|1:46
|6
|Happiness
|Christopher Barnett
|3:00
|7
|Love
|Christopher Barnett
|1:56
|8
|Milen
|Christopher Barnett
|1:04
|9
|Overdose
|Christopher Barnett
|1:33
|10
|Redemption
|Christopher Barnett
|4:00
|11
|Rehab
|Christopher Barnett
|1:42
|12
|This Is Heroin
|Christopher Barnett
|1:43
|13
|Valya
|Christopher Barnett
|1:06
|14
|Facing a Reality
|Christopher Barnett
|0:32
|15
|Withdrawals
|Christopher Barnett
|1:22
|16
|Love: Adagio Sostenuto
|Christopher Barnett
|4:23