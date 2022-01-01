1 Wish Lily Kershaw, Nik Freitas / Nik Freitas 4:21

2 On the Dock Nik Freitas 1:03

3 Acceptance Letter Nik Freitas 1:54

4 After the Crash Todd Bryanton 2:41

5 Bittersweet Memories Nik Freitas 1:25

6 I Know You Hear Me Todd Bryanton 1:37

7 Perfect Nik Freitas, Todd Bryanton / Todd Bryanton 2:25

8 Thin Ice Todd Bryanton 1:27

9 Spiritual Communication Todd Bryanton 3:54

10 Conjuring Chris Nik Freitas 1:25

11 Finding the Watch Nik Freitas 1:30

12 I’ve Been in the Storm So Long Todd Bryanton / Народные 1:53

13 Around the Fire Todd Bryanton 1:13

14 The Funeral Todd Bryanton 2:59

15 Last Dock Meeting Nik Freitas 2:30

16 Desperate Drawing Todd Bryanton 1:45

17 Here Because of You Nik Freitas, Todd Bryanton / Todd Bryanton 1:50

18 Live for Me Todd Bryanton 4:08

19 The Letter Nik Freitas 1:33