|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Wish
|Lily Kershaw, Nik Freitas / Nik Freitas
|4:21
|2
|On the Dock
|Nik Freitas
|1:03
|3
|Acceptance Letter
|Nik Freitas
|1:54
|4
|After the Crash
|Todd Bryanton
|2:41
|5
|Bittersweet Memories
|Nik Freitas
|1:25
|6
|I Know You Hear Me
|Todd Bryanton
|1:37
|7
|Perfect
|Nik Freitas, Todd Bryanton / Todd Bryanton
|2:25
|8
|Thin Ice
|Todd Bryanton
|1:27
|9
|Spiritual Communication
|Todd Bryanton
|3:54
|10
|Conjuring Chris
|Nik Freitas
|1:25
|11
|Finding the Watch
|Nik Freitas
|1:30
|12
|I’ve Been in the Storm So Long
|Todd Bryanton / Народные
|1:53
|13
|Around the Fire
|Todd Bryanton
|1:13
|14
|The Funeral
|Todd Bryanton
|2:59
|15
|Last Dock Meeting
|Nik Freitas
|2:30
|16
|Desperate Drawing
|Todd Bryanton
|1:45
|17
|Here Because of You
|Nik Freitas, Todd Bryanton / Todd Bryanton
|1:50
|18
|Live for Me
|Todd Bryanton
|4:08
|19
|The Letter
|Nik Freitas
|1:33
|20
|Follow
|Nik Freitas
|3:08