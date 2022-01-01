|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Heights
|Matthew Pusti
|1:11
|2
|Day In Day Out
|Matthew Pusti
|2:27
|3
|A Visitor
|Matthew Pusti
|1:14
|4
|Leo Knows
|Matthew Pusti
|3:12
|5
|A Wreath
|Matthew Pusti
|1:26
|6
|An Intruder
|Matthew Pusti
|7:41
|7
|Tito’s Drugs
|Matthew Pusti
|2:58
|8
|Policemen
|Matthew Pusti
|2:34
|9
|Leo’s Hammer
|Matthew Pusti
|3:11
|10
|A Hatchet
|Matthew Pusti
|3:29
|11
|Dismemberment
|Matthew Pusti
|1:11
|12
|Trauma
|Matthew Pusti
|3:09
|13
|Bin Men
|Matthew Pusti
|4:01
|14
|A Mother’s Daughter
|Matthew Pusti
|3:24
|15
|Leo and Sarah
|Matthew Pusti
|4:01
|16
|Red Lip
|Matthew Pusti
|5:05
|17
|Smash and Grab
|Matthew Pusti
|3:01
|18
|A Good Woman is Hard to Find
|Matthew Pusti
|5:00