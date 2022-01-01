|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Tell Her
|Yael Naïm
|3:15
|2
|Water
|Yael Naïm
|4:40
|3
|Rupture
|Yael Naïm
|2:19
|4
|Moment (The Song)
|Yael Naïm
|3:14
|5
|After Party
|Yael Naïm
|1:43
|6
|First Time
|Yael Naïm
|2:14
|7
|Don't Be Afraid (The Song)
|Yael Naïm
|2:05
|8
|Hidden
|Yael Naïm
|0:59
|9
|Don't Be Afraid (Whistle)
|Yael Naïm
|1:37
|10
|Morning Thoughts
|Yael Naïm
|0:57
|11
|Playground Family
|Yael Naïm
|1:04
|12
|Always Been (Day Version)
|Yael Naïm
|2:30
|13
|A Part of Us
|Yael Naïm
|5:33
|14
|The End
|Yael Naïm
|2:07
|15
|Tell Her (The Song)
|Yael Naïm
|3:16
|16
|Always Been (Night Version)
|Yael Naïm
|4:13
|17
|Moment
|Yael Naïm
|3:11
|18
|A Part of Us (feat. Eyal Naim)
|Yael Naïm
|5:34