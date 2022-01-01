Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Моя малышка» (2019)
Mon bébé Моя малышка 2019 / Франция / Бельгия
6.2 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Моя малышка» (2019)

Mon Bébé (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Mon Bébé (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Yael Naïm
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Tell Her Yael Naïm 3:15
2 Water Yael Naïm 4:40
3 Rupture Yael Naïm 2:19
4 Moment (The Song) Yael Naïm 3:14
5 After Party Yael Naïm 1:43
6 First Time Yael Naïm 2:14
7 Don't Be Afraid (The Song) Yael Naïm 2:05
8 Hidden Yael Naïm 0:59
9 Don't Be Afraid (Whistle) Yael Naïm 1:37
10 Morning Thoughts Yael Naïm 0:57
11 Playground Family Yael Naïm 1:04
12 Always Been (Day Version) Yael Naïm 2:30
13 A Part of Us Yael Naïm 5:33
14 The End Yael Naïm 2:07
15 Tell Her (The Song) Yael Naïm 3:16
16 Always Been (Night Version) Yael Naïm 4:13
17 Moment Yael Naïm 3:11
18 A Part of Us (feat. Eyal Naim) Yael Naïm 5:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Моя малышка» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Моя малышка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
