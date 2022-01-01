|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue
|Keegan DeWitt
|1:17
|2
|Act I: Holiday Ballroom (End of the Tour)
|Keegan DeWitt
|18:57
|3
|Mari
|Keegan DeWitt
|1:57
|4
|Act 2: Record-O-Saurus Trax Studios (Enter the Akergirls), Pt. 1
|Keegan DeWitt
|4:41
|5
|Act 2: Record-O-Saurus Trax Studios (Exit Something She), Pt. 2
|Keegan DeWitt
|3:45
|6
|Act III: In the Bowels of the Bingo Lounge
|Keegan DeWitt
|20:58
|7
|Act IV and V: Exterior Becky's House (Return to the Holiday Ballroom)
|Keegan DeWitt
|23:05
|8
|The End
|Keegan DeWitt
|1:40