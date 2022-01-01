|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Clemency Main Title
|Kathryn Bostic
|0:51
|2
|Lots of Doubt
|Kathryn Bostic
|1:00
|3
|Basketball
|Kathryn Bostic
|1:21
|4
|Nightmare 1
|Kathryn Bostic
|0:49
|5
|Slow Train
|Kathryn Bostic
|2:34
|6
|Nightmare 2
|Kathryn Bostic
|0:52
|7
|Bernardine Are You Here
|Kathryn Bostic
|1:44
|8
|Bernardine Exit
|Kathryn Bostic
|1:17
|9
|Clemency End Title
|Kathryn Bostic
|3:13
|10
|Clemency Waiting to Hear
|Kathryn Bostic
|1:15
|11
|Bernardine Can't Sleep
|Kathryn Bostic
|2:16
|12
|Within These Walls
|Kathryn Bostic
|1:44
|13
|Bernardine Introspection
|Kathryn Bostic
|0:35
|14
|Bernardine Buries Many Voices
|Kathryn Bostic
|1:03