Будешь моим соседом? Будешь моим соседом?
Киноафиша Фильмы Будешь моим соседом? Музыка из фильма «Будешь моим соседом?» (2018)
Won't You Be My Neighbor? Будешь моим соседом? 2018 / США
8.4 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.3
Музыка из фильма «Будешь моим соседом?» (2018)

Won't You Be My Neighbor? (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Won't You Be My Neighbor? (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Mister Rogers, Jonathan Kirkscey
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 It's Such a Good Feeling Mister Rogers / Fred Rogers 1:09
2 Won't You Be My Neighbor? Mister Rogers / Fred Rogers 1:38
3 Love Jonathan Kirkscey 1:34
4 Clowns and Slime Jonathan Kirkscey 0:48
5 Puppets Jonathan Kirkscey 0:55
6 Child Psychology Jonathan Kirkscey 2:21
7 Characters Jonathan Kirkscey 1:22
8 Mr. Rogers Day Jonathan Kirkscey 1:37
9 Values and Communication Jonathan Kirkscey 1:26
10 Hearings Jonathan Kirkscey 1:26
11 Spacey Jonathan Kirkscey 1:46
12 143 Jonathan Kirkscey 1:55
13 Flying Jonathan Kirkscey 1:34
14 Feeling Good Jonathan Kirkscey 1:53
15 Superheroes and Old Friends Jonathan Kirkscey 1:44
16 Rumors Jonathan Kirkscey 1:24
17 King Friday Jonathan Kirkscey 1:17
18 Koko Jonathan Kirkscey 1:53
19 Tree Jonathan Kirkscey 1:16
20 Mend the Split Jonathan Kirkscey 1:20
21 Trolley Music Jonathan Kirkscey 1:28
22 It's Such a Good Feeling (Weekend Song) Mister Rogers / Fred Rogers 1:28
Доступен список песен из фильма «Будешь моим соседом?» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Будешь моим соседом?» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
