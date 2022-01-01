|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|It's Such a Good Feeling
|Mister Rogers / Fred Rogers
|1:09
|2
|Won't You Be My Neighbor?
|Mister Rogers / Fred Rogers
|1:38
|3
|Love
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:34
|4
|Clowns and Slime
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|0:48
|5
|Puppets
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|0:55
|6
|Child Psychology
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|2:21
|7
|Characters
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:22
|8
|Mr. Rogers Day
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:37
|9
|Values and Communication
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:26
|10
|Hearings
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:26
|11
|Spacey
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:46
|12
|143
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:55
|13
|Flying
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:34
|14
|Feeling Good
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:53
|15
|Superheroes and Old Friends
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:44
|16
|Rumors
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:24
|17
|King Friday
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:17
|18
|Koko
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:53
|19
|Tree
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:16
|20
|Mend the Split
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:20
|21
|Trolley Music
|Jonathan Kirkscey
|1:28
|22
|It's Such a Good Feeling (Weekend Song)
|Mister Rogers / Fred Rogers
|1:28